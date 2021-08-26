Much Crying, Much Spilt Milk at a2

One-time glamour stock, a2Milk confirmed on Thursday that it is one of the biggest corporate casualties of the Covid pandemic in its various forms.

The company saw a 77% slump in earnings for the year to June 30 off the back of the company’s much warned of write downs and impairments in the year that were mostly driven by the impact of Covid on global travel which shut the company’s highly valuable China’s ‘daigou’ sales channel in Australia and NZ.

Daigou are foreign travellers — mostly from China, but other Asian countries — who visit Australia (and to a lesser extent NZ), sightsee, buy goods like a2milk’s products (and those of other companies, such as Blackmores vitamins) and return to their home countries and sell into formal or unofficial distribution channels there.

Covid and the closing of borders – starting with China in early 2020 but now in Australia and NZ, choked and then shut off these sales for companies like a2.

That saw the company issue a series of downgrades and warnings through the year to June and a slump in the share price as well which is down 60% in the past year.

Thursday saw a2 reveal the extent of the damage – revenue down 30.3% to $NZ1.21 billion; Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) down 77.6% to $NZ123 million inclusive of $NZ109 million in stock write-downs and $NZ10 million in Mataura Valley Milk (MVM) acquisition costs.

Net profit after tax plunged 79.1% to $NZ80.7 million (including discontinued operations)

Directors said “Actions taken from 4Q21 to address excess inventory are proving effective with channel inventory levels reducing; product freshness improving and market pricing increasing – rebalancing of channel inventory is expected to continue through 1Q22”

That means the downward pressure on profits from the cost cutting and restructuring have drifted into 2021-22.

A2 said that it has a “growth strategy review underway to respond to rapidly changing China market dynamics” with an update to be provided at the investor strategy day in October.

The pressures on revenue and earnings and the weak outlook means that company won’t be engaging in any capital management for the time being.

“The Board has carefully considered capital management initiatives and has decided not to return capital to shareholders at this point in time, preferring instead to preserve balance sheet strength having regard to market volatility and potential opportunities to reinvest in growth and supply chain,” a2 said in Thursday’s statement.

As hurtful as the fall in revenue, profits and the share price has been for the company and its shareholders, it is nothing compared to the damage done by Covid (and continues to do) to the health of thousands of Australians the sense of loss for families who have lost loved ones.