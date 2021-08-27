Schroders on Value – Part Five

Over the next few weeks, we will be bringing you a six-part video series with Simon Adler, Fund Manager – Equity Value for Schroders Australia. In this series, Simon talks about various aspects of value investment and how his firm is positioned moving forward.

In Part Five of this series, Simon tells us where he currently sees the best investment opportunities in the market.

As new episodes are added, all will be able to be sourced communally HERE.

The Schroders Global Recovery Fund invests in a select portfolio of securities that are significantly undervalued relative to their long-term earnings potential, with the objective of providing capital growth and outperforming the MSCI World (NDR) TR Index over the medium to long term.