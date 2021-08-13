The Week that Was – August 9-13, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 9th August, 2021

Chinese Trade Data Continues to Perplex

Another so-so monthly trade report from China – this time for the month of July – saw another solid rise in exports and imports but a small dip in the size of the surplus.

VIP Gloves a Good Fit for Booming Nitrile Market

VIP Gloves is on target to continue its remarkable recent growth on the back of the re-opening of its Malaysian manufacturing facility and forecasts continued exponential growth in the global nitrile glove market.

Transurban’s Recovery Roadblocked by Covid

Toll road giant Transurban returned to profit in the year to June but the continuing lockdowns around the country have clouded the company’s start to the 2021-22 financial year.

Tuesday 10th August, 2021

China Back in Covid’s Grip As Cases Rise

Despite a continued surge in covid infections and news of more travel curbs, along with a surprise jump in Chinese PPI, Monday saw markets in Hong Kong and China rise.

A Spot of Wheeling and Dealing Among the Banks

Opposite tacks for Westpac and NAB on Monday, with the former offloading its Australian life insurance business and the latter buying Citibank’s domestic consumer arm.

Radiance Abounds for Suncorp

Payoff time for shareholders in financial services group Suncorp with a special dividend, share buyback and a final dividend revealed in yesterday’s 2020-21 results.

Construction Ban Stymies Brickworks

The current spate of Covid-driven restrictions imposed on Sydney construction activity has forced Brickworks to cut production by around a third and stand down a number of manufacturing staff.

Three Reasons Investors Need to Source Income Efficiently

If investors are willing to expand their horizons, they stand a much better chance of meeting their investment goals. Here are three compelling reasons to go global and multi-sector.

Everything Looking Stationary at Aurizon

Rail group Aurizon inched up its final dividend after reporting stagnant revenue and earnings for the 2020-21 financial year and forecasting not much of an improvement for 2021-22.

Prolonged Lockdowns Dog Rex

Australia’s would-be 4th domestic airline Regional Express (Rex) has warned that the continuing lockdown in NSW will add $3 million to its projected losses for the June 30 year.

Wednesday 11th August, 2021

Challenger Holders Get Div Back, Lose CEO

Shareholders in Challenger, the country’s largest annuities provider, regained a dividend but lost a CEO in Tuesday’s full year results that were broadly in line with the guidance provided last month.

Chinese Ore Imports Shrug Off External Factors

No sign yet of a slowing in the pace of Chinese iron ore imports, even though the government continues to pressure steelmakers to keep crude steel output at 2020’s 1.065 billion tonnes.

Schroders on Value – Part One

Part One of Six in a video series with Schroders Australia Fund Manager Simon Adler, in which he breaks down the reasons behind Schroders’ recent rotation from growth to value.

James Hardie Looking Hardy Indeed

James Hardie has upgraded guidance on strong growth expectations across North America, Asia Pacific and Europe for the current 2021-22 financial year, which ends next March.

No Great Shock as Confidence is Sapped

Not much of a surprise that the National Australia Bank’s July business survey has revealed a sharp slide in confidence and conditions, thanks to the continued lockdowns around the country.

More Regulatory Trouble for Westpac

Westpac has hit its second money laundering problem in two years – this time in New Zealand where the key regulator has issued a formal warning to the bank for failing to report breaches of the country’s anti-money laundering law.

Thursday 12th August, 2021

MinRes in a Good Space Right Now

The 2021 commodities boom emerged nicely in the annual results of Mineral Resources yesterday, as the lithium and iron ore player beat expectations and announced a fully franked $1.75 dividend.

Payout Up, Guidance Met, Shares Down for IAG

Shares in Insurance Australia Group fell yesterday, despite news of a doubling in dividend in 2020-21 from the previous year and a loss in line with that already signalled in earlier guidance.

After the Selloff: What’s next for Chinese equities?

Fidelity’s Paras Anand looks at what might happen next in Chinese markets after the recent selloff due to the publication of regulations targeting education companies fuelled fears of deeper policy uncertainties.

ABS Deal Ticks Plenty of Boxes for Plenti

Last week, alternative lender Plenti Group Limited issued its debut asset-backed securities transaction: $306.3 million of notes to investors, backed by secured automotive loans.

AMP: Life in the old dog yet

Signs of life after a near death experience for struggling Sydney based wealth manager AMP, as it revealed a 57% rise in interim profit on Thursday, helped by stronger AMP Bank earnings and investment income.

Chinese Car Sales Charge on the Back of EVs

China’s July new car sales data underlines the growing importance of so-called New Energy Vehicles in supporting total car sales across the country at levels higher than they would otherwise be.

Increased Div, Buyback Push CBA to Record Close

A record close and peak price in trading tells you all you need to know about how the market regarded the biggest non-tip of the year – a capital return from the Commonwealth Bank.

NAB Result Continues Good Run for Aussie Banks

National Australia Bank has reported a 10.3% rise in unaudited cash earnings to $1.70 billion for the three months to June – its first quarter.

Will Policy Changes Open the Door to Higher Inflation?

Central banks are being forced to address many challenges. Given these tensions, will controlling inflation retain its overriding precedence? As priorities change, we believe inflation is on the verge of an important shift higher.

Factories of the Future

GAM Investments’ Mark Hawtin says new ways of manufacturing will increasingly be led by innovative technologies, opening up exciting and differentiated investment opportunities.

Friday 13th August, 2021

Big Tech’s Success Incites a Backlash

Many think the internet giants are too big for society’s good. But even a rethink of competition policy along such lines is unlikely to curb the largest platforms. Magellan’s Michael Collins with more.

A View from the High Road: Looking back at FY21 and towards FY22

Elfreda Jonker from Alphinity provides us with an in-depth breakdown of how she saw things play out in the last financial year and how she sees things playing out in the current one.

Good Tidings from Myer, Downer and GrainCorp

Traders on the ASX were served up a trio of upbeat reports on Thursday from retailer Myer Group, engineering and services contractor Downer EDI, and grain handler Grain Corp.

QBE Shares Soar on Result, Payout

QBE lifted its dividend for the June half after its results saw a sharp recovery to a net profit of $US441 million from the loss of $US712 million in the corresponding period last year.

Leaner, Meaner Telstra Continues Resurgence

Telstra shares briefly touched $4 yesterday for the first time in more than four years, on the back of a solid set of figures for 2020-21, along with a $1.4 billion dividend payout.

Extinction Event Looms for AGLosaurus

AGL, the nation’s largest power supplier, has reported a not unexpected loss of $2.06 billion loss for the year to June ahead of its split into a good company and a bad company.

Revals Sweeten Honey Pot for Mirvac, Goodman

Rising global property valuations helped the annual results of majors Goodman Group and Mirvac in the year to June 30, although the news helped neither’s share price on Thursday.

More Hat-Holding for Air NZ

Air New Zealand remains on government provided life support after the Ardern government agreed to defer the capital raising planned for next month by at least six months to the first quarter of 2020.