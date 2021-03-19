The Week that Was – March 15-19, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it all is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 16th March, 2021

China’s Strong Post-Covid Bounce Continues

Despite the underlying strength of the latest round of Chinese economic data, it’s important to keep in mind it is being compared year-on-year, when Covid lockdowns were first being introduced.

Upgraded ASX Yield Forecast Good News for Retirees

Plato Investment Management forecasts the ASX200 index will return a 4.8% gross yield in 2021, up from the 4.1% their modelling was forecasting at the end of last year.

BOQ ME Purchase Nearly a Done Deal

It’s now up to the Bank of Queensland board and management to make its biggest deal in its history work after the retail funding for the $1.35 billion purchase of ME Bank was completed.

How to Practically Incorporate More ESG into your Portfolio

Many investors understand the why and what of incorporating ESG principles into their investment portfolios. Neil Rogan from Russell Investments has some tips on how to do so.

Future Fund, AGL, QIC Have a Tilt at Renewables

The Peter Costello-chaired Future Fund has combined with AGL Ltd and the Queensland Investment Corporation to bid for New Zealand-based energy group Tilt Renewables.

Battle North Accepts the Theory of Evolution

Gold miner Evolution is expanding its involvement in the Canadian mining industry with a second deal in less than two years, the purchase of Canadian group Battle North.

A New Dawn in the Land of the Rising Sun

After some torrid years, with the TOPIX nearly halving, things finally seem to be looking up for the Japanese market. Max Minack from BetaShares explains why.

Wednesday 17th March, 2021

Dexus Merger a Potential Fly in the Ares Ointment for AMP

Dexus yesterday finally revealed a proposal that could see AMP forced to alter or even abandon plans to sell a stake in AMP Capital to US investment group Ares.

First Sign of the Wobbles in Chinese Data?

Detailed production data for January and February (combined) – especially that for crude steel – adds to questions about whether China’s current economic rebound is slowing.

Investing for Income in the Sharemarket

The evolving economic environment means that it’s more important than ever for investors to ensure that the income they aim to generate from the sharemarket is based on a sound foundation.

In an In-Between Period (video)

Sam Ruiz, Portfolio Specialist with T. Rowe Price’s Global Equity Fund, provides an update of what’s been happening in the Fund and where he sees markets headed.

Understanding Group vs Retail Life Insurance

Life insurance is a vital part of protecting your investments and preparing for the future. Wealth Today’s Jack Standing gives us a guide to the different coverage options available and some insights as to which type suits which person.

ViacomCBS Gets a Right Royal Bump

According to their critics, Meghan and Harry can be blamed for a lot of things, but did they really help make Viacom CBS the world’s most valuable TV company last week?

Thursday 18th March, 2021

Industry Expert Sees the Path Forward for Antisense Therapeutics (video)

Australian biotechnology company Antisense Therapeutics Limited recently appointed Gil Price M.D. as a Consultant Medical Director. He spoke with with ShareCafe’s Tim McGowen about his new role.

Lure of the BNPL Siren Song too Strong for CBA to Resist

Despite already having a presence in the BNPL sector through its stake in Swedish giant Klarna, CBA has clearly decided the attraction of the BNPL model popularised by Afterpay is too juicy to ignore.

CommSec Report Shows 25% Lift in Dividend Payouts

Commonwealth Bank research shows the flow of dividends from ASX-listed companies in the past 18 months has nicely captured the dent caused by Covid over that period.

Home is Where the Heart is for Fonterra

The retreat of dairy giant Fonterra back to its New Zealand base continues as it revealed a solid set of results for the six months to January 31 along with a resumption in dividend payments.

Friday 19th March, 2021

Fed to Go with the Status Quo until 2024

The US Federal Reserve won’t be changing its key rate until at least 2024 following the two-day meeting that ended in Washington early Thursday morning, Sydney time.

What VW Power Day Means for the Lithium Market (video)

ShareCafe’s Tim McGowen spoke with Steve Promnitz, CEO of Lake Resources (ASX: LKE) about what VW’s announcement that it would build six new battery factories in Europe means for the lithium space.

Westpac Takes Hit on Mortgage Insurance Arm

Westpac is selling its Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited (WLMI) to Arch Capital Group for a loss, while entering into a 10-year agreement for Arch to provide Lenders Mortgage Insurance to the Group.

The Healthcare Technologies Helping Us Out of this Pandemic

Advances in genome sequencing and in other healthcare technologies have played a critical role in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. This article from Pengana Capital explains how.

Oz Unemployment Rate Surprises on the Downside

The unemployment rate dropped to a better than expected 5.8% in February from 6.4% at the start of the year after 89,000 new jobs were created in the month.

Don’t Overpay for Value

There are a few methods savvy investors utilise to avoid ‘value traps’. Cameron McCormack from VanEck Investments explains what they are.

Kiwi Economy Sluggish as Covid Maintains its Grip

New Zealand’s economic growth for the fourth quarter contracted 1% – a worse outcome than the flat result that was forecast by the country’s central bank and many in the markets.