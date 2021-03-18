What VW Power Day Means for the Lithium Market

German auto manufacturer Volkswagen (VW) has announced overnight its plans to build six battery factories across Europe by 2023. ShareCafe’s Tim McGowen spoke with Steve Promnitz, CEO of ASX-listed lithium developer Lake Resources (ASX: LKE) about what this means for the lithium space.
Key points from the video:
- implications for lithium production going forward
- what this news means for current spot-pricing of lithium
- where companies such as VW will source the necessary materials for battery production in an ESG-friendly manner, given the absence of lithium producers in Europe
- how the lithium supply chain in the region will be created and supported