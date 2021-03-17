Industry Expert Sees the Path Forward for Antisense Therapeutics

Australian biotechnology company Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ANP) recently appointed Gil Price M.D., an experienced clinical physician trained in internal medicine, as a Consultant Medical Director. Dr Price has had a long-standing focus in drug development, adverse drug reactions, drug utilization and industry regulation.

Antisense Therapeutics is currently developing ATL1102 , an antisense inhibitor of the CD49d receptor, for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) patients and recently reported highly promising Phase II trial results.

In this video with ShareCafe’s Tim McGowen, Dr Price discusses his own history in the field of DMD with US firm Sarepta Therapeutics (US mkt cap $6.8bn) and more specifically what his role at Antisense involves.

Key points from the video: