The Week that Was – March 8-12, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it all is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 9th March, 2021

Chinese Imports Cool, but Only Marginally

China’s major commodity imports held up well in January and February despite some cooling in activity in both manufacturing services.

ENN Sale Sends Santos Shares Southward

Santos shares fell more than 2% yesterday after Chinese group ENN offloaded part of its holding in a $A700 million plus share sale.

Cashflows Stay Strong During COVID-19

The positive results from core shareholdings for 2021 FY reiterate why Investors Mutual invests in good quality, well-established businesses which produce real cashflows, earnings, and dividends.

Pouring Fuel on the Fire

Australian companies have reported generally solid results as JobKeeper flows through to revenues, while central banks continue to pour fuel on the fire underneath asset prices. Schroders’ Martin Conlon with more.

ALS Talks Up Prospects, Makes Acquisition

An upbeat trading update for the six months to March 31 from Brisbane-based global testing group ALS came with news of a small acquisition in Brazil.

Davids to Complement Goliaths

Australian investors are often attracted to Australian small companies because of their historical long term outperformance above large companies. A similar history of long-term outperformance also applies for international small-cap stocks.

Wednesday 10th March, 2021

NAB Business Survey: Let the good times roll

Break out the bubbly! The economy is at its boomiest and business confidence is, well, very confident indeed, according to the latest business survey from the National Australia Bank.

It’s Life Insurance, Jim, but not as We Know it

APRA has warned that millions of members of superannuation funds face a possible ’substantial’ lift in premiums because of the worsening financial health of the life insurance sector.

AMP Octopus Sheds another Tentacle

The dismemberment of the AMP asset base continues with AMP Capital announcing that it has sold its global fund management business to a Canadian asset manager called Fiera Capital.

Where to for Income in 2021?

Martin Currie Australia CIO Reece Birtles makes the case that Australian investors should focus on quality and dividend sustainability when looking for income through 2021.

Japanese Economy Still Growing, Albeit More Slowly

Japan’s economy might have expanded more slowly than first reported in February, but the size of the change was of little consequence.

Vocus Gives Blessing to MIRA / Aware Bid

The $3.5 billion bid for Vocus is on track after the company yesterday backed the indicative all-cash offer from MIRA and Aware Super.

Thursday 11th March, 2021

RBA Holds Steady Course, Highlights Employment and Wages

In his speech in Sydney on Wednesday, RBA Governor Philip Lowe shifted the focus in the central bank’s thinking over the next few years to wages and full employment.

Are Cyclicals the New Defensives?

Douglas Isles, Investment Specialist with Platinum Asset Management, provides an in-depth look at the relative long-term valuations of cyclical stocks vs defensives.

Further Evidence of Chinese Rebound

More signs the Chinese economic rebound remains in place, with producer prices up, consumer prices down, and passenger car sales rebounding to top the levels of a year earlier.

Bond Markets Grappling with Reflation Risks

A reflation ‘dance’ between bond markets and central banks will likely continue through the rest of 2021, as the scope and sustainability of the recovery unfolds, according to First Sentier Investors.

Eclipx Tamps Down Expectations Ahead of Result

Eclipx Group is trying to keep a lid on things ahead of their half year results which should be ahead of consensus because of the the boost given to used car valuations by the shortage of new cars.

Treasury Wines Sells by the Glass to US

Treasury Wine Estates has revealed its first major deal to reposition itself after being locked out of the Chinese market last year, licensing $100 million worth of its US brands to a major US wine producer.

Friday 12th March, 2021

Red Chris Good as Gold for Newcrest

Newcrest seems to have found a whole new area of interest at its 70% owned Red Chris gold and copper mine in British Columbia in Western Canada.

Newmont Moves on Tatogga with $A400m+ Bid

Newmont, the world’s biggest miner, has lifted its interest in Canada’s Red Chris region with a $A400 million plus takeover announced on Wednesday.

The Perfect Recipe for a Strong Recovery?

It’s been an eventful start to the year so far in global financial markets. Fidelity’s James Abela gives his thoughts on whether the recovery can continue for the rest of 2021.

Travel Stocks Take off on Government Dime

Will 800,000 cheap airline tickets as part of a $1.2 billion spending package, be enough to stem the pressures from the dying embers of the pandemic on travel related stocks and industries?

Investing According to Your Risk Tolerance: 3 Ideas for 2021

Investors are being penalised for holding cash and not putting their money to work. PIMCO’s Robert Mead presents some ideas on how to avoid this trap.

We Have the Technology (Stocks), We Can Rebuild Him

Six-million-dollar man? Try 100-billion-dollar man. That’s what Warren Buffet is worth after Wednesday’s jump on Wall Street through his 18% shareholding in Berkshire Hathaway.