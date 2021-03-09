Where to for Income in 2021?

Building better income portfolios than the index

While our LM MCA Equity Income Fund also disappointingly provided lower income to clients in 2020, due to this focus on quality and dividend sustainability, our -22% dip was a much better income stream outcome than the -36% fall in S&P/ASX 200 income and delivered a 5.6% income*.

We were also able to help protect the future income earning potential of the portfolio with high levels of active management throughout the year.

Fundamental research and diversification

For an income investor, we believe that finding companies with high quality and dividend sustainability, while ensuring diversification at the portfolio level, has been the most important thing to focus on in this difficult environment, rather than just seeking the highest spot yield at the time or following index allocations.

The ability to pay high sustainable dividends is really all about the quality of a company and its cash flow dynamics. It takes good fundamental analysis to really understand this. For example, we look for businesses with a wide ‘moat’, lower debt levels, low threats to its cash flow dynamics and more domestic revenue, which is important given Australia’s better control of COVID-19 relative to overseas. Compare these characteristics with those in cyclical, capital intensive industries with unreliable dividends, or growth stocks that really struggle to have enough excess free cash flow to pay out dividends at all.

The Australian stock market’s overall yield is notoriously concentrated in just a few big stocks, so we haven’t focused on the index weights to build our income portfolios. By diversifying away from large index weights, we have also been able to avoid outsized impacts on portfolio income if company dividends are cut due to top of cycle unsustainable earnings or structural headwinds, or if companies simply blow up their opportunity to generate earnings that can turn into free cash flows.

Things are looking better for income in 2021

2020 was clearly a difficult environment for income, but the outlook is for Australian company earnings and dividends to rebound strongly as the economy reopens.

Consumer confidence is back at 10-year highs, wages, salaries, savings and house prices have continued to rise, and this all bodes well for economic activity to re-accelerate. We are expecting double digit earnings and dividend growth, the strongest outlook we have had for quite a while.