The Week that Was – July 4-8, 2022

Tuesday 5 July, 2022

Bizarre Love Triangle Afoot in Aussie Gold Space

Action in the local gold space, with two weak members of the herd targeted by an aggressive smaller predator in a potential three-way merger with a total value of more than $1bn.

Housing Data Won’t Sway the RBA

Approvals for new dwellings rose in May, while housing finance steadied – neither of which is likely to change the Reserve Bank’s decision to raise rates again later today.

EV Battery Success Hindered by Lack of Fuel Efficiency Standards

Australia is lagging the global uptake of EVs with just 1.5% of cars sold here electric-powered. There’s little doubt much of this is due to our lack of fuel efficiency standards.

Reports of Lithium’s Demise Greatly Exaggerated

In the strongest counterargument yet to Goldman Sachs’ gloomy outlook, the Federal Department of Industry sees a substantial lift in forecast lithium exports over the next three years.

Why the Fed Isn’t Riding In to Rescue Markets

Investors have long presumed that if markets ever fell significantly, the Fed would step in to save the day. But right now, that’s not happening. Daniel Moore from IML explains why.

Challenges Abound for Local Resource Sector

Weather, Covid, geopolitical concerns, supply chain obstacles, inflation and rising costs are just some of the challenges facing Australia’s vast mining and resource sector.

Another Casualty as Crypto Funk Deepens

The crisis in crypto deepened again on Monday when Singapore-based lender Singapore-based halted withdrawals and trading.

Wednesday 6 July, 2022

All Alarms and No Surprises from the RBA

As widely expected, the RBA lifted its key interest rate by 0.50% for a second time in a row on Tuesday, a decision that will be followed by home loan rate rises from the banks.

Gold Sector Nuggets: RRL, RED, WGX

Ongoing cost pressures were not far away from the surface in the early June 30 reports on Tuesday from gold miners Regis Resources, Red 5 and WestGold Resources.

Taiwanese Techie Talk a Tip-Off for Better Times?

A trading update from Taiwan’s Foxconn – the world’s biggest contract electronics manufacturer – suggests a sudden improvement in a key part of the global economy.

Genesis of Grand Gold Merger Unveiled

Genesis Minerals has won the hand of struggling Dacian Gold in an all-share takeover worth $111 million, expanding its footprint in the Leonora area of WA’s goldfields.

Defensive Stocks Not So Defensive After All? (video)

Platinum’s James Halse discusses his thoughts on current valuations, why defensive companies aren’t necessarily great investments and where he is finding value outside the US.

Managing Portfolios in Volatile Markets

Charles Hamieh, MD and PM of Global Infrastructure Strategies at ClearBridge Investments, with some key insights into how his firm is dealing with the current market volatility.

Thursday 7 July, 2022

Expert’s Choice: Two mistakes in uncertain times

Behavioural economists have shown that people do not make good decisions in times of uncertainty. Brad Livingstone-Foggo from VanEck takes a closer look at this phenomenon.

Will Russia-Ukraine War Disrupt Europe’s Energy Transition?

As Irene Lauro from Schroders writes, while short-term transition plans may be in jeopardy the continent is taking steps to accelerate renewable energy production over the medium-term.

Despite the Headlines, Tesla Still Tops in EVs

Headlines from various media outlets around the world this week stating that BYD has overtaken Tesla in global EV sales are wrong because they aren’t comparing like for like.

Mining Morsels: GOR, ALK, WMC

Gold’s struggles don’t seem to be slowing down the busy local sector’s news feed in any way – here are three more updates released during Wednesday’s ASX session.

APRA Takes Aim at Executive Pay Schemes

APRA wants to toughen executive remuneration disclosure across all parts of the financial system as well as ensure our prudential disclosures are in line with those overseas.

Bourse Discourse: BUB, GAL

Not the easiest of markets in which to raise capital at the moment, but both Bubs Australia and Galileo Mining seemed to have no problems doing so yesterday.

Friday 8 July, 2022

Records Continue to Tumble for Aussie Trade

May was a record month for Australian trade with a 20% rise in the size of the surplus from the high recorded in April, which was in turn 50% more than market forecasts.

Chalice Replenished with New Julimar Find

Shares in Chalice Mining leapt 13% Thursday after the company surprised with news of a completely new exploration area of interest at its Julimar Ni-Cu-PGE strike northeast of Perth.

China Looking to Reignite Struggling Auto Industry

While the Chinese government has outlined a new set of steps to boost consumer demand for cars, there was no policy pronouncements on New Energy Vehicles.

Japan Takes Queensland to Task over Coal Scheme

Japan’s Ambassador to Australia Shingo Yamagami has criticised the new Queensland coal royalty rises and the way the government went about changing the tax regime.

Altered Backdrop Forces Investors to Adjust

The dynamics that drove equity markets over the last decade are changing. Janus Henderson’s Nick Schommer discusses how investors should view this new investment environment.

Averages Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Rob Almeida from MFS Investment Management explains how historical market patterns can provide a useful roadmap for the the future but can also lead to mistaken assumptions.