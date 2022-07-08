The Week that Was – July 4-8, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.
Tuesday 5 July, 2022
Bizarre Love Triangle Afoot in Aussie Gold Space
Action in the local gold space, with two weak members of the herd targeted by an aggressive smaller predator in a potential three-way merger with a total value of more than $1bn.
Housing Data Won’t Sway the RBA
Approvals for new dwellings rose in May, while housing finance steadied – neither of which is likely to change the Reserve Bank’s decision to raise rates again later today.
EV Battery Success Hindered by Lack of Fuel Efficiency Standards
Australia is lagging the global uptake of EVs with just 1.5% of cars sold here electric-powered. There’s little doubt much of this is due to our lack of fuel efficiency standards.
Reports of Lithium’s Demise Greatly Exaggerated
In the strongest counterargument yet to Goldman Sachs’ gloomy outlook, the Federal Department of Industry sees a substantial lift in forecast lithium exports over the next three years.
Why the Fed Isn’t Riding In to Rescue Markets
Investors have long presumed that if markets ever fell significantly, the Fed would step in to save the day. But right now, that’s not happening. Daniel Moore from IML explains why.
Challenges Abound for Local Resource Sector
Weather, Covid, geopolitical concerns, supply chain obstacles, inflation and rising costs are just some of the challenges facing Australia’s vast mining and resource sector.
Another Casualty as Crypto Funk Deepens
The crisis in crypto deepened again on Monday when Singapore-based lender Singapore-based halted withdrawals and trading.
Wednesday 6 July, 2022
All Alarms and No Surprises from the RBA
As widely expected, the RBA lifted its key interest rate by 0.50% for a second time in a row on Tuesday, a decision that will be followed by home loan rate rises from the banks.
Gold Sector Nuggets: RRL, RED, WGX
Ongoing cost pressures were not far away from the surface in the early June 30 reports on Tuesday from gold miners Regis Resources, Red 5 and WestGold Resources.
Taiwanese Techie Talk a Tip-Off for Better Times?
A trading update from Taiwan’s Foxconn – the world’s biggest contract electronics manufacturer – suggests a sudden improvement in a key part of the global economy.
Genesis of Grand Gold Merger Unveiled
Genesis Minerals has won the hand of struggling Dacian Gold in an all-share takeover worth $111 million, expanding its footprint in the Leonora area of WA’s goldfields.
Defensive Stocks Not So Defensive After All? (video)
Platinum’s James Halse discusses his thoughts on current valuations, why defensive companies aren’t necessarily great investments and where he is finding value outside the US.
Managing Portfolios in Volatile Markets
Charles Hamieh, MD and PM of Global Infrastructure Strategies at ClearBridge Investments, with some key insights into how his firm is dealing with the current market volatility.
Thursday 7 July, 2022
Expert’s Choice: Two mistakes in uncertain times
Behavioural economists have shown that people do not make good decisions in times of uncertainty. Brad Livingstone-Foggo from VanEck takes a closer look at this phenomenon.
Will Russia-Ukraine War Disrupt Europe’s Energy Transition?
As Irene Lauro from Schroders writes, while short-term transition plans may be in jeopardy the continent is taking steps to accelerate renewable energy production over the medium-term.
Despite the Headlines, Tesla Still Tops in EVs
Headlines from various media outlets around the world this week stating that BYD has overtaken Tesla in global EV sales are wrong because they aren’t comparing like for like.
Gold’s struggles don’t seem to be slowing down the busy local sector’s news feed in any way – here are three more updates released during Wednesday’s ASX session.
APRA Takes Aim at Executive Pay Schemes
APRA wants to toughen executive remuneration disclosure across all parts of the financial system as well as ensure our prudential disclosures are in line with those overseas.
Not the easiest of markets in which to raise capital at the moment, but both Bubs Australia and Galileo Mining seemed to have no problems doing so yesterday.
Friday 8 July, 2022
Records Continue to Tumble for Aussie Trade
May was a record month for Australian trade with a 20% rise in the size of the surplus from the high recorded in April, which was in turn 50% more than market forecasts.
Chalice Replenished with New Julimar Find
Shares in Chalice Mining leapt 13% Thursday after the company surprised with news of a completely new exploration area of interest at its Julimar Ni-Cu-PGE strike northeast of Perth.
China Looking to Reignite Struggling Auto Industry
While the Chinese government has outlined a new set of steps to boost consumer demand for cars, there was no policy pronouncements on New Energy Vehicles.
Japan Takes Queensland to Task over Coal Scheme
Japan’s Ambassador to Australia Shingo Yamagami has criticised the new Queensland coal royalty rises and the way the government went about changing the tax regime.
Altered Backdrop Forces Investors to Adjust
The dynamics that drove equity markets over the last decade are changing. Janus Henderson’s Nick Schommer discusses how investors should view this new investment environment.
Averages Don’t Tell the Whole Story
Rob Almeida from MFS Investment Management explains how historical market patterns can provide a useful roadmap for the the future but can also lead to mistaken assumptions.