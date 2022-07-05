Funds / Markets / Video

July 5, 2022

Defensive Stocks Not So Defensive After All?

By Platinum Asset Management | More Articles by Platinum Asset Management

US consumer stocks have taken a hit this year. Rate rises, geopolitical issues, withdrawal of fiscal stimulus and excess inventory are all taking their toll on company sales and profit margins. Portfolio manager Jamie Halse sat down with investment specialist Julian McCormack in early June to discuss his thoughts on current valuations, why defensive companies aren’t necessarily great investments and where he is finding value outside the US.

 

 

The Platinum International Brands Fund primarily invests in listed securities around the world with well-recognised consumer brands names and aims to provide capital growth over the long-term.

