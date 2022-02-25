The Week that Was – February 21-25, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 21 February, 2022

Market Reaction Says that AGL is “In Play”

Despite the AGL board’s advice to the contrary, Monday’s market reaction reckons a deal will be done for the company at around $8 a share and that it will be done soon.

Tuesday 22 February, 2022

Global Steel Boom Helps BlueScope to Record

2021’s global steel boom powered Australian/US producer and exporter, BlueScope Steel to its best ever six months and the company says it is expecting this trend to continue into 2022.

Market Morsels: ADH, SUL, SHL, A2M

Pandemic-related damage popped up in a couple of interims from retail groups on Monday, while Sonic Healthcare’s good run may just be petering out and A2 Milk’s luck about to turn.

OZ Minerals Enjoys a Golden Year

As we have seen with other resource stocks, last year turned out to be the best in decades thanks to a sustained commodity price boom. Copper/gold miner OZ Minerals didn’t miss out on the fun.

Lendlease Ushers in New Era with Some Deck-Clearing

A new CEO usually means a new broom and ideas and a bit of a clean out after a company’s long-time chief moves elsewhere, and so it was for Lendlease in the six months to December.

New Age Currencies vs Visa & Mastercard (video)

Magellan Portfolio Manager Elisa Di Marco takes a closer look at the proliferation of ‘new age currencies’ and assesses how both Visa and Mastercard are positioning for this strong competition.

Adobe: Inspiring digital creativity and sustainability

Hamish Chamberlayne from Janus Henderson discusses why he considers Adobe a good example of a company that has a positive impact on both society and the environment.

Wednesday 23 February, 2022

Seven Group Upbeat, Market Not So Much

The market saw something it didn’t like in Seven Group’s half-yearly earnings report on Tuesday, marking its shares down 7% at one stage despite the numbers looking rock solid.

Monadelphous Engineers a Solid Result

December half year earnings for engineering contractor Monadelphous rose more than 17% despite increased margins pressure from continuing labour shortages in the WA resource sector.

Retail Rumblings: COL, BST, CGC

Mixed results yesterday from three retailers or suppliers to the sector – Coles, Best and Less, and Costa Group – but all saw their shares rise, going against the broader market selloff.

Elective Surgery Restrictions Hurt Cochlear

Cochlear has warned investors it expects the continuing restrictions on elective surgeries here and offshore will see slower growth in hearing implant sales for the year to June.

Tech Talk: Valuations (finally) matter (video)

In the latest episode of his ‘Tech Talk’ series, Alphinity’s Trent Masters discusses some key takeaways from the month, and shares his thoughts on Microsoft’s $70bn spend on games.

Time for Dividend Stocks to Shine?

Global equities have started 2022 with a very different backdrop compared to the previous few years, as the magnitude and speed of interest rate hikes is digested by markets.

Thursday 24 February, 2022

Records Galore in Rio Tinto Result

A host of records for Aussie mining giant Rio Tinto in its 2021 financial year results: record dividends, record annual revenue, record underlying earnings, and record after-tax profit.

Changing of the Guard Imminent for Pilbara

Long-time Pilbara Minerals CEO Ken Brinsden has revealed plans to step down by the end of this year, but will get the chance to deliver the company’s first full year result before he goes.

Bourse Discourse: SCG, SGP, WTC

Wednesday was a typically busy day on the ASX, and here’s the latest news from property heavyweights Scentre Group and Stockland, along with logistics software company WiseTech.

Price Check Problems Hit Woolies

Higher costs – especially at its core supermarkets business – hit Woolworths in the half year to December as Covid, labour shortages and supply chain problems impacted its operations.

Buying Opportunities Beckon Amid Biotech Bloodbath

The sharp retreat in global biotech valuations is creating rare buying opportunities as investors flee ‘riskier’ sectors on the back of rising rates, dwindling liquidity and heightened geopolitical tensions.

Navigating Uncertainty in Retirement

With legislation expected to make its way through Federal Parliament by July, there is a strong focus on creating a better framework to meet the financial needs of Australians during retirement.

COP 26: Does it really make a difference?

Magellan’s Head of ESG Dom Giuliano talks us through the key findings from the recent COP26 meeting in Glasgow and how the globe is measuring up on its ESG commitments.

Friday 25 February, 2022

Covid Impact Continues to Dog Ramsay

Like so many companies this reporting season, private hospital operator Ramsay Health Care continued to battle Covid’s impact on staff, materials and business generally in the December half.

Bega, Blackmores Reports All But Lost in the Rush

Bigger issues dominated the investment mindset on Thursday as the market took a big dive, rendering virtually moot the reactions to earnings reports from Bega and Blackmores.

No Hangups for TPG with Vodafone on Board

TPG has lifted its final dividend after its full-year profit jumped 52% as the full impact of the Vodafone takeover kicked in and signs emerged of a recovery in Australia’s mobile market.

Hits Just Keep on Coming for the Travel Industry

The circumstantial siege that has beset the travel sector since Covid emerged in 2020 shows no signs of letup, just as it seemed some light was breaking through at the end of the tunnel.

Magellan Minutes: Financials and ICE continue to shine (video)

Magellan’s Al Pullen analyses the winners and losers within the financial sector, looks at why ICE remains an attractive investment and whether inflation will impact the current cryptocurrency trend.

It’s Not Always About Star Power

The difficulty for investors when looking for an active fund is determining if a fund is managed by a deep bench of stars that are skilful, not lucky. VanEck’s Arian Neiron explains why.