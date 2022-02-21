Cryptocurrencies / Funds / Markets / Technology / Video

February 21, 2022

New Age Currencies vs Visa & Mastercard

Hear the latest on the payments sector from Portfolio Manager, Elisa Di Marco, as she takes a closer look at the proliferation of ‘new age currencies’ and assesses how both Visa and Mastercard are positioning for this strong competition.

