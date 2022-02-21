New Age Currencies vs Visa & Mastercard

Hear the latest on the payments sector from Portfolio Manager, Elisa Di Marco, as she takes a closer look at the proliferation of ‘new age currencies’ and assesses how both Visa and Mastercard are positioning for this strong competition.
February 21, 2022
By Magellan Asset Management | More Articles by Magellan Asset Management
Hear the latest on the payments sector from Portfolio Manager, Elisa Di Marco, as she takes a closer look at the proliferation of ‘new age currencies’ and assesses how both Visa and Mastercard are positioning for this strong competition.