Adobe: Inspiring digital creativity and sustainability

Since those early days, companies and creatives have grown accustomed to relying on a host of different Adobe software products to help with everything from graphic design (InDesign), photography (Photoshop), video (Premier Pro), design (Illustrator), website and mobile user experience (XD) and social media. Adobe’s products help to design the magazines we read, the websites we visit, the adverts we watch, and much, much more. Its inventions are helping to drive the creation of ideas and exchange of information, presenting new ways of solving social and environmental problems.

Democratising digital design

For 40 years, Adobe’s software has helped to empower creative and artistic expression. But in corporate terms, its suite of software has proven a game-changer for small and medium-sized businesses. Its products provide the necessary tools for smaller players to compete with much larger competitors, enabling them to create professional-quality content quickly, and help to get that content in front of the right audience – without the need to spend heavily on a creative team or agency to do the work.

For example, photoshoots can be costly and time consuming due to the need for expensive specialist equipment and desire for exotic locations. Adobe’s suite of design and digital prototyping tools have changed the way photoshoots are managed, helping customers to create realistic 3D scenes that can replace traditional photoshoot locations. In turn, businesses are able to produce great results at low cost and with a smaller environmental impact.

Helping global brands to innovate

Larger companies also recognise the value of Adobe’s creative tools in helping them to collaborate faster and more efficiently, leading to a better customer experience. Home Depot is a home improvement retailer in North America which provides products to do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional customers who are renovating their homes. With both brick and mortar stores and an e-commerce site, which offers more than one million products, the challenge of having a unified customer experience both in store and online is clear. This is where Adobe comes into play. Its suite of design products allow Home Depot to create an interconnected experience for its customers, enabling the company to cascade messages, design standards and promotions for all its customers, whether they shop online or in store, and generally make the often arduous DIY process run a little smoother.2

Digital versus physical content

Adobe might not have captured headlines during the pandemic, but it was a quiet success story. For many businesses, the ability to operate digitally was a virtual life-saver. When lockdowns were enforced and employees had to work from home, it became impossible for many paper-based business transactions to go ahead. Paying in cheques, signing contracts and leases and other forms of administration suddenly became a burden. But the implementation of Adobe software that authorised electronic signatures – such as PDFs and its cloud-based e-signature business service Adobe Sign – became essential for many companies to continue a successful operation. Adobe is positioned to benefit from the changes in business practices and people’s behaviour that the pandemic has accelerated.

The shift to digital content from paper-based versions is also helping thousands of companies to streamline business processes, reduce waste and save natural resources. For example, Adobe Sign helped NatWest, the British banking and insurance group, successfully transition away from requiring paper signatures on its customer documents. As well as meeting compliance requirements in terms of security, encryption and a full audit trail, NatWest found that the switch to paper-free workflows helped to save nine million sheets of paper, 960,000 gallons of water, and 336,000 pounds of wood.3

Environmentally-friendly practices

Adobe’s software innovation has helped advance the digitalisation of content, eradicating printing and distribution processes that consume valuable physical resources. However, even digital services carry an environmental cost. According to some estimates, the carbon footprint of digital technology (including the internet and the systems that support it) accounts for 3.7% of global greenhouse gas emissions.4Adobe recognises this, using renewable energy to power its data centres, and is always looking for new ways to reduce its energy consumption.