The Week that Was – January 24-28, 2022

Monday 24 January, 2022

Asset Revaluation Returns Woodside a Cool $1bn

Woodside is looking at a near $1 billion one-off boost from the write back of previous losses taken in the troubled 2020 year as world prices collapsed and demand plummeted.

Tuesday 25 January, 2022

Earnings Surge but Dividend Steady for AFIC

Unlike its smaller associate Djerriwarrh Investments, Australian Foundation Investment Co (AFIC) did not lift the company’s interim dividend, despite a surge in income and earnings.

Opportunities in the Energy Transition

As we transition to a low carbon economy, a considerably large investment universe is starting to emerge. Fidelity identifies 8 key investment opportunities from within it.

Cost Concerns for Regis as La Nina Holds Sway

Regis Resources revealed a story that will become more familiar from the resources sector in coming months as La Nina’s wet weather impacts mining and exploration efforts.

Whitehaven Coal Blames it on the Rain

Whitehaven Coal shares came under further pressure on Monday, falling more than 4% to a close of $2.65 in the wake of the miner’s weak December quarter report and outlook.

Value Hasn’t Changed. Investing Has.

Arian Neiron from VanEck Investments looks at how active fund managers utilise ‘factors’ as a key part of their investment process to identify companies worthy of investment.

Cannington the Shining Star in South32 Result

South32 shares lost 3.6% to close at $3.94 on Monday despite solid December quarter numbers from its Cannington silver-lead mine in North West Queensland.

Adairs Slumps 20% on Sales Downturn

Adairs shares slumped more than 20% yesterday after the company joined the list of retailers warning of damage done to sales and earnings by last year’s Covid-driven lockdowns.

Myer Joins the Queue of Struggling Retailers

Myer has become the latest retailer to warn of the damage done to earnings from last year’s lockdowns and the sudden advance of the omicron variant of Covid in December through January.

Thursday 27 January, 2022

2nd Half Slowdown Takes Shine off Record Year for Steel

A second half slowdown led by top producer China took the gloss off what should have been a year in which steel output topped the 2 billion tonnes mark for the first time.

Fortescue Feeling the Pinch from Ore Price Slump

Fortescue Metals is heading for a sharp slide in revenue and earnings for the December half after the average price the company gets for its iron ore slumped by nearly 40%.

Inflationary Pressures Starting to Erode Confidence

Inflation rose more sharply than forecast as business conditions and confidence eased in December, with the latter due to the rolling impact of Covid omicron on employment.

Sailing into the Wind

Elfreda Jonker from Alphinity explains why she believes 2022 will be a more challenging year for markets and how her firm plans to navigate these choppy waters.

Greed and Fear

Emerging markets investing has always been risky. And yet, as VanEck Investments explains here, avoiding them means missing potential opportunities and diversification benefits.

Here Comes the Tightening

US markets look like getting what they have demanded – a rate rise from the Federal Reserve at its March meeting.

Tesla Shares Fall 5% on Supply Concerns

Despite a stronger than expected earnings report, concerns about supply chain problems led to Tesla shares slumping 5% in afterhours trading on Wednesday, US time.

Friday 28 January, 2022

Copper Strength Helps OzMin to Revenue Record

Oz Minerals earned record annual revenues as it lifted production and sales of gold and copper to take advantage of high prices for most of the year – especially copper.

Premier Bucks the Trend with Strong Result

Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments has gone against the trend of weak updates from Australian retailers with a solid early report on its performance in the first half of 2021-22.

Destabilisation Forces Woodside out of Myanmar

Woodside has followed France’s TotalEnergies and Chevron of the US in quitting Myanmar following last year’s military coup and the deteriorating human rights situation there.

Kogan.Comes Up Short Again in December Half

Shares in online retailer Kogan.com fell more than 12% to $6.15 on Thursday after another weak trading update and soft early figures on earnings for the December half.

Outlook 2022: Sustainable Investment

Sustainable investing is maturing – and so are the policies, disclosures and debates that surround it. Andrew Howard from Schroders takes a look into what this means for investors.

Policymakers and Investors Face a Bumpier Ride

GAM Investments’ Julian Howard outlines why combating inflation could upset markets but secular stagnation still suggests strategically holding long-dated assets.

US GDP at Highest Level Since 1984

The US economy grew faster than forecast in the December quarter and for 2021 as a whole, but that failed to hold the attention of Wall Street investors who continued to sell.