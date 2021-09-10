The Week that Was – September 6-10, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 6th September, 2021

Becalmed

In his weekly Bites column, David Bassanese from BetaShares gives us a rundown of what’s happening in markets, both local and global.

Tuesday 7th September, 2021

Hansen Shares Mmm-Bopped 9% as Bid Gets Pulled

Shares in Hansen Technologies were sold off heavily in ASX trading on Monday following the departure of private equity group BGH Capital from the bidding lounge.

Property Disruptor The Agency Poised for Growth

After releasing a FY21 result with virtually all major numbers heading emphatically north, Perth-based real estate disruptor The Agency Limited is justifiably feeling buoyant about the future.

Index Changes Set to Shift ASX Landscape

Soon-to-split energy giant AGL is one of three notable companies to be dropped from the ASX 50 subindex of the ASX 200 in the quarterly recasting by S&P Dow Jones.

Soul Patts Ups Guidance Ahead of Milton Vote

Investment group Washington H. Soul Pattinson upgraded its 2020-21 earnings guidance as it prepares to merge with another Sydney listed investor in Milton Investment Corp.

Where to from Here for Dividends?

Michael Price, Portfolio Manager of Ausbil’s Active Dividend Income Fund, gives his thoughts on where investors need to look in the current market to keep their dividend income flowing in.

Mosaic Reveals Details of Capital Raising

Struggling women’s fashionwear retailer Mosaic Brands has confirmed the details of its capital raising after a delay over the weekend in a move that ended up being cheered by investors.

More Falls for Ore, Oil

Iron ore prices resumed their slide on Monday with an 8% slump on more talk of Chinese production cuts and moves to diversify ore suppliers to domestic producers, while oil also lost ground.

Wednesday 8th September, 2021

Finding Defensive Stocks Ripe for Recovery

Defensive stocks are often misunderstood. Innovation often goes unappreciated. But AllianceBernstein believes the disconnect between resilient businesses and share prices is unsustainable and ripe for reversal.

ABB Looking to Broaden its Horizons

Fresh from its solid 2020-21 performance, Aussie Broadband has revealed plans to raise new capital – said by media reports to be as much as $120 million – to finance further expansion.

Surprise Bounce in Chinese Trade Numbers

China’s foreign trade unexpectedly picked up in August, as solid global demand offset some of the pressure from a resurgence of Covid Delta cases and supply bottlenecks across the country.

Oils Ain’t Oils and Hydrogen Ain’t Hydrogen

As the world transitions to infinite clean energy away from fossil fuels, it’s important for investors to have exposure to a diversified portfolio of clean energy producers and businesses supplying the sector.

Ore Is Forgiven as Chinese Imports Rebound

In somewhat of a shock, China’s iron ore imports – along with those of most other major commodities – rose for the first time in five months, although this is still down nearly 3% from a year ago.

RBA Tapers, Albeit with a Twist

The gathering economic impact from the continued lockdowns has seen the RBA taper its quantitative easing program of bond buying by 20%, but extend the program until at least mid-February.

Thursday 9th September, 2021

Synlait Forced to Shake Things Up

Is it merely a coincidence that NZ Milk processing company Synlait revealed plans for a big restructure just five days after it was announced the company would be dropped from the ASX 300?

Mac Bank Touches All-Time High on Guidance

Macquarie Group shares hit a new record yesterday after the investor and investment bank revealed that first half profit could be close to $2 billion for the six months to September 30.

Market’s Appetite for Risk Unabated

Successful capital raisings for two Australian companies – one a telco, the other a miner – show the continuing appetite among investors for a good story based on solid performance.

Valuing CEOs as the Jewel in the Crown

Sound management is a key pillar of Perpetual’s investment philosophy and the COVID pandemic has again highlighted how important this is when developing an investment thesis. But how does this work in practice?

Catching China’s Third Consumption Wave

Uncertainty is never good for short-term sentiment, but for the long-term investor it can often present buying opportunities. This is the case with Chinese equities today, according to Antipodes’ Sunny Bangia.

What’s the Policy Playbook for the Inflation Endgame?

A shift in the inflation landscape is underway as policymakers start to focus on more pressing concerns but what will the new regime look like? Darren Williams and Guy Bruten from AB share their thoughts.

Friday 10th September, 2021

Wages Data Hints at 5% Jobless Rate

Unemployment looks certain to surge back over 5% after the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics payroll and wages data showed another drop in the first two weeks of August.

Chinese PPI Hits 13-Year High

A 13-year high for producer prices across China’s huge manufacturing sector in August has confirmed the failure of the government’s concerted effort to suppress the cost of key commodities and services.

Thermal Coal Surge Boosts TerraCom

The surging price of thermal coal across Asia saw TerraCom slip out a bullish update yesterday on its price expectations for its Blair Athol mine in Queensland, which for years was owned by Rio Tinto.

COVID Winners Changing the Rules of the Game

In this note, Elfreda Jonker from Alphinity explores a few lesser-known companies which are thriving through COVID by changing the rules of the game in their respective sectors.

Are AREITs Still Defensive?

AREITs have always been tailored to risk averse investors. Often approaching or in retirement, they needed a regular, reliable income stream and AREITs suited them perfectly. Do they still?

Santos-Oil Search Merger Finalised

Santos and Oil Search have finalised their $21 billion merger after announcements to the ASX on Friday.