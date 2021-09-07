You may be aware that one of the so-called clean energy supplies of the future is hydrogen. It is being touted as a clean energy solution. However, it’s worth understanding that the production of hydrogen can result in carbon emissions, or CO2 and it isn’t necessarily as clean you might think.

Hydrogen is the most common element on the planet and it makes up over 95% of the universe. But it is rare to find hydrogen in its purest form, which is an odourless but flammable gaseous substance. Hydrogen is usually an element of some other substance such as water or gas. This base determines carbon emissions.

Australia’s Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest has been a vocal advocate for ‘green hydrogen’, that is, hydrogen fuel production that does not emit CO 2. The base for ‘green hydrogen’ is water, as opposed to steam methane reforming, as the cleanest hydrogen production comes from water.

The rise of hydrogen

Like electricity, hydrogen (H 2 ), delivers energy in an easily usable form that can be transported. Central H 2 production plants can produce energy for transportation to the point of end use. Liquid hydrogen is the most cost-effective form of hydrogen to transport.

In North America today, more than 95% of hydrogen is produced by large-scale steam methane reforming (SMR). This is the most cost-effective method of hydrogen production, but it also results in a by-product: CO 2.

During VanEck’s recent Visionaries and Innovators with the Hon Malcolm Turnbull, he discussed different methods for hydrogen energy production including Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest’s push for ‘clean’ hydrogen; “oils ain’t oils and hydrogen ain’t hydrogen” he said. It highlights the importance of understanding the ‘clean energy’ complex.

As table 1 shows, the “cleanest” hydrogen production comes from water.

Table 1: Major hydrogen production processes

METHOD PROCESS SUBSTANCE ENERGY CO 2 EMISSIONS LOCATION Thermal Steam reformation Natural Gas High temperature steam Yes Central or Distributed Thermochemical water splitting Water High temperature heat from advanced gas-cooled nuclear reactors Zero Central Gasification Coal and biomass Steam and oxygen at high temperature and pressure Yes Central Pyrolysis Biomass Moderately high temperature steam Yes Central Electrochemical Electrolysis Water Electricity from wind, solar, hydro and nuclear Zero Central or Distributed Electrolysis Water Electricity from coal or natural gas Yes Central or Distributed Photoelectrochemical Water Direct sunlight Zero Central Biological In exploratory R&D phase

Beyond hydrogen and the entire clean energy complex

The transition to clean energy is well underway. Already, renewable electricity costs have fallen sharply, driven by improving technologies, economies of scale, increasingly competitive supply chains and growing developer experience. Renewable energy capacity is being added at lower costs than the cheapest new coal plants. The grey band that crosses the entire of figure 1 represents the fossil fuel-fired power generation cost range.

Figure 1: The global weighted-average levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) and power purchase agreements / auction prices for solar PV, onshore wind, offshore wind and CSP, 2010-2023

As shown in Figure 2 below, almost three-quarters of CO 2 emissions come from energy use, almost one-fifth from agriculture and land use, and the remaining 8% is from industry and waste.

Figure 2: Global greenhouse gas emissions by sector







Unequivocally, the burning of fossil fuels for energy produces the lion’s share of carbon emissions and is the driving force of climate change.

This is why most, if not all, government climate policies around the world are focused on energy as the primary vehicle to reduce carbon emissions; while funding and investments are being directed to clean energy producers, and clean technology and equipment that enables us to transition away from burning fossil fuels.

As costs continue to come down and with oil and coal production passing peak production, more and more energy production will be from growing clean energy producers, using clean energy technologies and equipment.

