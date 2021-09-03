The Week that Was – August 30-September 3, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 30th August, 2021

Softening up

In his weekly Bites column, David Bassanese from BetaShares gives us a rundown of what’s happening in markets, both local and global.

Tuesday 31st August, 2021

Three Steps to Finding an ESG Fund

With more funds being offered with terms like ‘sustainable’ and ‘ESG’ in their name, VanEck’s Arian Neiron has a simple checklist that allows investors to determine how ‘green’ a product really is.

How REIT Investors Can Drive Decarbonisation

First Sentier Investors’ Global Property Securities team is taking a proactive approach to decarbonising its REITs portfolio by setting a net zero emissions target. Here’s why.

Profit Briefs: ABB, BKG, LFG

Books, broadband and money are three winners from Covid and its lockdowns among 2020-21’s new floats, as shown by the results of Aussie Broadband, Booktopia and Liberty Financial.

Market Cheers Nonpareil Fortescue Result

So good was Fortescue Metals’ year that the company almost doubled underlying earnings from the previous period as iron ore prices hit all-time highs in the final quarter of the year to June.

New CEO Puts His Stamp on Lendlease

Lendlease will cut more jobs in a major shake-up of the company’s operations by the new CEO, Tony Lombardo that will also see its Australian property and construction businesses consolidated.

A Touch of Altitude Sickness for Altium

Monday, August 30 was a day that listed software maker Altium will probably not forget for quite a while, as the company’s shares plunged 14% after an unimpressive earnings report.

Tumbling Dice Roll on at Crown

Crown Resorts’ 2020-21 annual financial release told us nothing we hadn’t already worked out – that the year to June was pretty miserable for the gambling company and so far 2021-22 isn’t much better.

Twiggy’s Wyloo Doubles Canadian Offer

Twiggy Forrest’s Wyloo Metals has been forced to more than double its initial offer for Canadian nickel and copper explorer Noront Resources, topping a counter bid from BHP in the process.

Harvey Norman Finally Repays $6m Subsidy

Consumer products retailer Harvey Norman says it has repaid $6 million in JobKeeper subsidies to the federal government following months of criticism and pressure.

Euro Manganese (ASX: EMN) Investor Update (video)

A video investor update from ASX-listed, Canadian-based manganese producer Euro Manganese.

Immutep Leading the development of immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases (video)

Pengana Fund manager James McDonald provides insight into why he believes biotech Immutep is very well placed to benefit from the current environment and how it fits in the portfolio structure.

Wednesday 1st September, 2021

The No-Recession Recession

Economists now think it less likely the Australian economy dipped into negative growth in the three months to June after the release of current account and government finance data on Tuesday.

Resimac Reaps HomeBuilder Reward

Resimac revealed a 92% jump in profits to $107.6 million for the year to June that, like rival Liberty, was boosted by demand for housing finance and the impact of the HomeBuilder subsidy in April.

The Looming Housing Excess

Analysis of Australia’s housing sector from Yarra Capital’s Tim Toohey suggests excess supply is coming on the back of historic government stimulus measures and an absence of net migration.

Can Advances in Technology Keep a Lid on Inflation?

Technology is advancing at a rapid pace, exerting downward pressure on prices. But will this be enough to offset the impact of a new, higher-inflation regime? History suggests not necessarily.

Chinese Economy Continues to Backslide

Another sign that the Chinese economy is struggling as the latest outbreak of Covid hits confidence and drags the economy to its weakest state since the slump in the March quarter of 2020.

Hectic Year for IGO Looks to Have Been Worth It

IGO Limited has more than tripled post-tax profit thanks to the sale of its 30% stake in the Tropicana gold mine to Regis Resources, just one deal in an eventful year for the company.

Beware the Ides of September

After seven months of gains, stockmarkets face the task of surviving September and its reputation as the worst month of the year for equities.

Thursday 2nd September, 2021

Mosaic in Tatters; Hills with a Mountain to Climb

Women’s fashionwear retailer Mosaic Brands and tech / health group Hills Ltd have both been hit hard by Covid, as shown by the weak results and mounting debt levels they announced on Wednesday.

BHP, Fortescue’s Forrest in Canadian Standoff

BHP has reiterated its determination to take over Canadian nickel explorer Noront Resources, despite a mooted higher offer from Fortescue Metals chairman Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest’s Wyloo Metals.

Benign Growth Not Always the Best Outcome

The Australian economy grew 0.7% in the three months to June – but that was very old news made very much out of date by the continuing lockdowns in the two biggest states in the country.

Commodity Price Index Tells a Grim Tale

August saw the commodities boom decisively punctured, according to the RBA’s Commodity Price Index for the month, which registered a 4.6% fall in Australian dollar terms.

Chinese PMI Confirms Contracting Economy

Further evidence that the Chinese economy’s sluggishness is deepening with another monthly survey showing the first contraction since early 2020.

OPEC+ Maintains Production Profile

The OPEC + group agreed to stick to its existing policy of gradual oil output increases, despite revising its 2022 demand outlook upwards and continuing pressure from the US.

Friday 3rd September, 2021

Rates Uncertainty Has Borrowers Skittish

ABS lending finance data for July showed that borrower refinancing of housing loan commitments between lenders reached an all-time high of $17.2 billion after an adjusted monthly rise of 6.0%.

Iron Ore Market the Beast with Two Heads

If you had to take commodity markets – iron ore in particular – as a guide, you’d be right in being confused at the conflicting messages being sent of simultaneous boom and bust.

Trade Surplus Bonanza May Have Run its Course

The Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that Australia’s trade surplus hit a record in July as exports of iron ore, coal and liquefied natural gas all rose strongly. But is that the peak for the near future?

Trouble Brewing in Asia for United Malt

United Malt Group says its trading in North America and the UK has improved but it will still make a $22 million provision in its full-year result to cover the impact of Covid Delta on consumption, contractors, and customers.

Flight Centre Spreads Wings with Japanese JV

In the middle of the second and third round of lockdowns across Australia and some of its global markets, Flight Centre has decided that that is a good time to invest in a new business, with potential.

Schroders on Value – Part Six (video)

Part Six of Six in a video series with Schroders Australia Fund Manager Simon Adler, in which he tells us how Schroders’ Global Recovery Fund has outperformance of the MSCI World index.

China Tech: Evolving regulations, same compelling themes

Even as they increase regulatory oversight of the tech sector, Chinese authorities still value the role played by private sector companies in digitising the country’s economy, Janus Henderson’s Adam Wolfman explains.

A Clear View for the Future

When you have more cash on your books than the company is worth, as Clearview Wealth does, then something needs to be done – hence the ’strategic review’ announced on Friday by the company.