Harvey Norman Finally Repays $6m Subsidy

In the midst of revealing record revenues, earnings and dividends for 2020-21, consumer products retailer Harvey Norman says it has repaid $6 million in JobKeeper subsidies to the federal government following months of criticism and pressure.

The company said in its June 30 results filed with the ASX on Tuesday morning that it had paid back $6.02 million in JobKeeper subsidies to the tax office, reflecting all the wage subsidies received by company-controlled entities over the 2020 and 2021 financial years.

That was after sales leapt 15.3% to $9.72 billion for the year to June 30, while it saw a near 79% jump in adjusted profit before tax to $1.18 billion.

Net profit after tax and excluding net property revaluations surged 63% to a record $743.1 million.

Harvey Norman declared a 15 cents a share final dividend, lifting the full-year dividend by 45% to 35 cents a share.

That’s a total payout of $436 million of which around $140 million of this will be paid to chairman and co-founder, Gerry Harvey, the company’s biggest shareholder.

“The solid results delivered in the 2021 financial year is a testament to the strength and resilience of the integrated retail, franchise, property and digital strategy, and its ability to adapt and transition to the challenging retail landscape and continue to navigate the uncertainties presented by COVID-19,” Mr Harvey said in a statement to the ASX.

But the company did reveal that the lockdowns since July 1 in various states had seen a slowdown in growth.

Sales through the start of the new financial year have fallen due to lockdowns, down 19.2% in Australia through July and August, however sales are up 11% when compared to 2019.