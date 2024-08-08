FNN Content / Markets

August 8, 2024

ASX down 0.62% near noon: Materials down 1.95 per cent

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.62 per cent lower at 7,652.40.

The Australian sharemarket is trading lower, mirroring a decline in US markets following a poorly received Treasury bond auction.

Investors are anticipating increased volatility in the coming weeks as they await key economic data releases. Several individual stocks experienced significant price movements due to company performance and market conditions.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 31 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Utilities, up 0.67 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 1.95 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is ASX (ASX:ASX), trading 1.3 per cent higher at $63.09. It is followed by shares in WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) and Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA).

The worst-performing large cap is Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ), trading 4.33 per cent lower at $5.74. It is followed by shares in Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) and GQG Partners (ASX:GQG).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2426.80 an ounce.

Iron ore is 1.7 per cent lower at US$100.60 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 2 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 65.25 US cents.

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

View more articles by Peter Milios →

More Related Articles

Stocks of the Hour: NOVONIX, Cynata Therapeutics, Cauldron Energy

Transurban to boost dividend

US tech stocks weigh on market as Nvidia falls

Arcadium reassesses lithium projects

Mosaic brands in crisis

China stays out of gold market