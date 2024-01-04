Hidden Gems 2023 Highlights: Information Technology

A selection of some of the Information Technology companies that presented with us in 2023.

Knosys (ASX:KNO) – John Thompson, CEO – Knosys creates software to empower organisations, providing them with new ways to find, use and share information, which allows them to better deliver to their customers, employees and stakeholders. Knosys software-as-service solutions boost productivity, collaboration and connectivity in the digital workplace. We simply build great software.

Ai-Media Technologies (ASX:AIM) – Tony Abrahams – Co-Founder, Director and CEO – Ai-Media is a vertically integrated media technology company servicing captioning, transcription and translation needs.

Spectur (ASX:SP3) – Gerard Dyson – Managing Director – Spectur (ASX:SP3) harnesses the power of renewable resources to make autonomous sensing, thinking and action available anywhere, anytime. It provides solar and battery-powered platforms that connect wirelessly to the internet. Its solutions use visual artificial intelligence and IoT to help organisations protect people and IoT that allow organisations to sense, think and act, so they can protect people and property and improve productivity, even in remote locations and harsh conditions.

Spenda (ASX:SPX) – Adrian Floate – Managing & Executive Director – Spenda (ASX:SPX) is a B2B fintech player offering a suite of software applications, payment and lending solutions and integration services.

icetana (ASX:ICE) – Matthew Macfarlane – Non-Executive Chair – icetana (ASX:ICE) is a global SaaS software company providing video analytics technology designed to identify abnormal events and unexpected behavior for large-scale surveillance networks.

ActivePort Group (ASX:ATV) – Peter Christie – Chairman – ActivePort Group (ASX:ATV) is an Australian software company delivering edge-to-cloud network orchestration solutions for the global Telecommunications industry.

Way2Vat (ASX:W2V) – Amos Simantov – Founder & CEO – Way2Vat (ASX:W2V) is a global fintech leader in automated VAT/GST claim and return solutions in over 40 countries and in over 20 languages, serving hundreds of enterprise businesses worldwide. Way2VAT owns and operates a patented artificial intelligence technology that powers the world’s first fully automated, end-to-end VAT reclaim platform.

Gratifii (ASX:GTI) – Iain Dunstan, CEO & Managing Director, Gratifii (ASX:GTI) is a technology company transforming the way that loyalty programs are managed and delivered.

ArchTIS (ASX:AR9) – Daniel Lai – CEO and Managing Director – ArchTIS (ASX:AR9) is a global provider of information security software. The company’s award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world’s most sensitive content in government, defence, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control policies.

Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU) – James Brennan, CEO, Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU) is a global software-as-a-service company headquartered in Australia, with operations in London, New York and Europe. Linius has invented and patented the Video Virtualization EngineTM , which indexes, analyzes and tags each frame in a conventional video file and transforms it into a fully searchable Virtualized Video.

Enlitic (ASX:ENL) – Michael Sistenich – CEO – Enlitic (ASX:ENL) is focused on delivering the power of AI into data management applications, enabling effective administration, processing and sharing of medical imaging data throughout the healthcare enterprise.