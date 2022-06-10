The Week that Was – June 6-10, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 7 June, 2022

Why Country Risk Matters

Sarah Shaw and Greg Goodsell describe what 4D’s country review process involves, why it is so important, how it fits in with their stock valuations and its impact on portfolio construction.

Cooper Energy Surprises with Second Upgrade

Shares in Cooper Energy rose more than 7% yesterday after its second upgrade in three weeks, thanks to surging demand for gas and especially robust prices in NSW and Victoria.

Liontown Locks Down Tesla Spodumene Deal

Lithium hopeful Liontown Resources has finally wrapped up a sales deal to sell spodumene concentrate to electric vehicle giant Tesla, a week after it was supposed to be finalised.

Public Service Wage Rise on the Cards for NSW

The NSW government looks to have cleared the way for public service wages to rise by up to 3% and perhaps a bit more in the next two years, after a surprise announcement on Monday.

Altering Carbon

Increasing levels of CO2 in the atmosphere is the leading cause of the Earth’s rising temperature. As VanEck’s Arian Neiron writes, carbon pricing is how governments are responding.

Gunfight at the Twittersphere Corral

Cue the lawyers’ picnic as Elon Musk continues to try and find room to escape his high-priced bid for Twitter.

Wednesday 8 June, 2022

Winning by Not Losing

Investing in global equity markets has felt like playing a game of dodgeball over the last few two years as around every corner investors have been faced with a new surprise to navigate.

Sasanof Done and Dusted for WA Energy Juniors

An estimated $35 million done and dusted with an exploration well off the WA coast coming up dry and ruining the outlook for two tiddlers, Global Oil and Gas and Prominence Energy.

RBA Looking to Steamroll Inflation with Hefty Rate Rise

The RBA has followed its peers in the US and New Zealand, lifting its key cash rate by a large 0.50% to 0.85%, while making it clear increases will continue for some months to come.

Apple Entry Sends BNPL Sector into Panic Mode

The already struggling BNPL sector took a further hit on the ASX Tuesday after Apple announced a major expansion of Apple Pay to Apple Pay Later, a form of buy now pay later.

Yancoal Says No Thanks to Lowball Bid

A not unexpected response from the independent directors of Chinese-controlled Yancoal Australia to a lowball offer from its parent, deeming it unreasonable in its current form.

If You See Insiders Buying, it Can Only Mean Good Things

For the first time since the market plunge in March 2020 more company bosses and other senior executives were buying shares in their own companies in May than were selling them.

More Woes for Target Another Shock for Retailers

Even though the news was a shock, this time round there was no 29% plunge in the value of shares of giant US retailer Target as we saw in May with a weak first quarter report.

As the World Bank Turns

In its latest forecast for the global economy, the World Bank has slashed its growth forecast and warned some small and less developed economies face a rising risk of recession.

Thursday 9 June, 2022

Japan Dominating Highly Profitable Niches

Japan is home to many well-run, globally dominant businesses, a fact often obscured behind headlines that call attention to a stagnant economy and scandals at large corporations.

Falling Confidence and Home Prices will Limit RBA Tightening

AMP Chief Economist Shane Oliver believes greater sensitivity to higher interest rates will cap how much the RBA hikes to well below market expectations for a cash rate of 4% or more.

IFM Mapping Out a Path for Atlas Bid

Shares in global toll roads group Atlas Arteria jumped more than 16% Wednesday after infrastructure giant IFM emerged with a 15% stake and an intention to look at making a bid.

Bond Street Briefs: SGM, EGG, BLD

Another heavy news day among ASX stocks on Wednesday, including earnings upgrades from companies of very different sizes and a somewhat controversial key hire.

Surprise Downgrade Leaves Mosaic on the Tiles

Shares in women’s fashionwear retailer Mosaic Brands were crunched 55% Wednesday after the company sprung a bad news downgrade and loss for the year to June on investors.

Major Bank Borrowers to Bear Full Rate Rise

Macquarie, the Commonwealth, the NAB and the ANZ have followed Westpac in announcing they would pass on the full 50 basis point RBA rate increase to their customers.

Friday 10 June, 2022

ACCC Concerns Derail Aurizon Deal

Aurizon’s proposed $2.35 billion purchase of One Rail from Macquarie Asset Management has hit trouble after the ACCC revealed some concerns with the deal regarding competition.

Still a Few Chips to Fall for Crown Bid to Pass

The fate of the $8.9 billion US private equity bid for Crown Resorts now rests with WA regulators after their counterparts in Victoria and NSW both approved the deal on Thursday.

Stick to the Plan

GAM Investments’ Julian Howard argues that in order to be successful, investors must transcend the sense of fragility exacerbated by volatile periods and stick to their plans.

Tech Valuations Still Vulnerable to Deflating

As Annabelle Miller from PM Capital explains, while they have fallen to a certain degree, tech valuations are yet to fully reflect the deteriorating earnings growth in the sector.

Rollercoaster Ride Continues for Chinese Economy

China’s May trade performance was better than forecast as the country’s trade surplus widened sharply, but inconsistency and broad concerns persist as the Covid threat lingers.

Tide Refuses to Turn for Cleanaway

Cleanaway has been forced to reveal its second profit downgrade in six weeks thanks to a fire at its medical waste processing facility in Dandenong, Victoria.

Why FAANG and Other Investment Acronyms Have Lost their Bite

Catchy phrases and fund-manager labels are more about marketing than wealth creation.