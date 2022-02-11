The Week that Was – February 7-11, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 7 February, 2022

A Stellar Year for REITs – Will this Continue into 2022?

Despite the well-documented challenges, 2021 has been a successful year for AREITs. Pengana Capital looks into whether or not this trend will carry over into the new year.

Tuesday 8 February, 2022

The Beautiful Game

There is an apparent paradox of investing in shares; price is everything yet it is also nothing. Kerr Neilsen from Platinum Asset Management unpicks this inherent investment conundrum.

Higher Dividend Income Lifts Argo Payout

A one-off bonanza for the six months to December from the country’s second-biggest LIC Argo Investments has come with a warning that the good times are unlikely to reoccur.

Hardie’s Profits Go Through the Roof

Building materials group James Hardie reported soaring sales and earnings in the wake of sacking its CEO in early January, just after the reporting period had ended.

Perfect Storm Boosts Graincorp Earnings

La Nina and the strong local growing season, helped by solid world grain prices, saw Graincorp surprise the market on Monday with a big lift for its FY2022 earnings guidance.

ANZ Talking Loud but Saying Nothing

The market viewed ANZ’s December quarter update as a case of too much upbeat commentary and not enough about whether or not the bank actually earned a profit for the period.

A Frontline View on Inflation and its Persistence

Anecdotal reports from the companies Pengana Capital follows indicate differing impacts from rising prices—and offer a few clues to where inflation is headed.

Bapcor Hires from Within for New CEO

A day before it releases its December half results, car parts group, Bapcor has revealed its new CEO in the shape of its chief financial officer.

Wednesday 9 February, 2022

Another Quarter, Another Record for Mac Bank

Investment giant Macquarie Bank continued to ride financial markets in the three months to December, posting another record-breaking quarter in profits.

FAANGs Remain the Engine Room of the Nasdaq-100

Despite a bit of a stumble so far this year, the big-tech stocks known as the FAANGs continue to dominate the broader US indices. ETF Securities breaks down the reasons why.

The Too Big Australian

BHP now makes up over 11% of the S&P/ASX 200, up from just under 7% at the start of January. Arian Neiron from VanEck looks at what this means for active and passive investors.

Stoic Trumps Skeptic in Latest NAB Survey

Contrasting moves in January, according to the National Australia Bank’s latest survey of the economy, which saw a rise in confidence despite business conditions deteriorating further.

Suncorp Jumps 5% Despite Claims Rise, Div Cut

Suncorp shares rose more than 5% on Tuesday despite December half earnings falling on the back of increased claims and the company cutting its interim dividend by more than 10%.

A2B Australia Smelling a Bit Rank

Cab operator A2B Australia has lost both its Chairman and CEO following shareholder unease over a controversial property deal the company struck with a wealthy Sydney family.

Thursday 10 February, 2022

Cost Blowout Hits Temple & Webster

Online furniture and homewares group Temple & Webster spent more on marketing and consulting services in the half year as net earnings dropped to $7.2 million, a fall of 40.2%.

With Iron Ore Struggling, MinRes Pivots to Lithium

As its iron ore earnings suffer a major hit, Perth-based miner and services company Mineral Resources has announced its plans to push further into the lithium space.

Shares Rally as Comm Bank Delivers the Goods

Shares in the Commonwealth Bank saw a strong bounce yesterday in the wake of the better-than-expected interim earnings, higher dividend and a new share buyback.

Trading Tidbits: CPU, BAP

Differing fortunes for financial services group Computershare and car parts group Bapcor in Wednesday trade saw the former gain more than 11% and the latter lose almost as much.

Platinum International Health Care Fund Update (video)

Platinum International Health Care Fund Portfolio manager Dr Bianca Ogden recently chatted with investment specialist Dean McLelland over a Zoom call to provide a timely update.

The Metaverse: Does it meta?

The buzz around the “metaverse” has gone into overdrive as the (virtual) reality draws closer and internet giants make big bets on its success. But is it all it’s cracked up to be?

Friday 11 February, 2022

No (Bad) News is Good News for AMP

Financial services firm AMP has reported a full-year loss of $252 million for 2021 but the company and its newish CEO, Alexis George wants the market to look elsewhere.

Government Attack on Proxies Repelled

The federal government has lost its attempt to neuter proxy advisers, those independent groups that help shareholders decide on major issues confronting listed companies.

NAB Keeps the Good Times Rolling for Banks

Investors gave a big thumbs up to the National Australia Bank’s first quarter trading update, even though the bank, like its peers, saw its net interest margin crimped.

Winners and Losers Among the Industrials

The pandemic and lockdowns continue to buffet companies such as Downer, EDI, CIMIC and Mirvac, as their December half or full year reports showed on Thursday.

Magellan Global Sustainable Strategy Update (video)

Magellan’s Dom Giuliano discusses some promising renewable-energy stocks, the efforts three companies are making to reduce their carbon footprint, and new investment Booking.com.

The Investment Multiverse

Cross-asset correlations are changing, but how significant is this for investors? Janus Henderson’s Aneet Chachra considers how investors can potentially adapt their portfolios.

All Systems Go for Wesfarmers’ API Bid

Wesfarmers’ takeover of Australian Pharmaceutical Industries has been given the greenlight to proceed after getting clearance from the competition regulator, the ACCC.

IAG Weathering the Storm

Insurance Australia Group, Australasia’s largest general insurer, returned to profit in the six months to December but trimmed its dividend by a cent to 6 cents per share.

US CPI Confirms the Inevitable

Investors now expect the US Federal Reserve to lift rates at its March meeting after consumer prices rose at an annual 7.5% rate in January – the fastest in 40 years.