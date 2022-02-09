Funds / Markets / Video

February 9, 2022

Platinum International Health Care Fund Update

The Platinum International Health Care Fund has provided excellent long-term returns, but recent months have been challenging. Portfolio manager, Dr Bianca Ogden recently chatted with investment specialist Dean McLelland over a Zoom call to provide a timely update. Bianca discusses the Fund and reminds us of the incredible opportunity available in biotech, given the innovation expected in the sector over the coming decade.

The Platinum International Health Care Fund primarily invests in health care companies listed on securities markets around the world, and aims to provide capital growth over the long-term.

