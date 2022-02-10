ESG / Funds / Markets / Video

February 10, 2022

Magellan Global Sustainable Strategy Update

Dom Giuliano, Deputy CIO and Head of ESG at Magellan, provides colour on some promising renewable-energy stocks, the efforts three portfolio companies – Amazon, Eversource Energy and Nestlé – are making to reduce their carbon footprint, and new investment Booking.com.

 

 

The Magellan Global Fund offers investors the opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund. The Fund aims to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term while minimising the risk of permanent capital loss. There is also a listed version available under the ASX ticker code MGF.

