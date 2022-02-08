Markets / Shares

February 8, 2022

Another Quarter, Another Record for Mac Bank

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Investment bank Macquarie continued to ride financial markets in the three months to December, posting another record-breaking quarter in profits.

The company told the ASX in an update on Tuesday that favourable market conditions and a rapidly growing mortgage book helped lift revenues and earnings.

The news saw the shares rise almost 4% to $201.57, peaking above $204 in earlier trading. But that was well below the year’s high of $217.32, despite the record-breaking nature of the quarter.

Macquarie reported its assets under management grew by 2% in the three months to December 31 to $750.1 billion, caused largely by positive market impacts and strong returns from green energy, business services and technology investments.

Macquarie said that that Public Investments assets under management rose 2% to $522.5 million and Private Markets AUM rose 3% to $227.6 billion. This was driven by a combination of positive market movements and fund investments.

Banking and Financial Services (BFS) reported total deposits of $91.6 billion at the end of the quarter, which is up 4% since the end of September.

Macquarie also gained market share in the lucrative home loan market, with mortgages growing by 8% to $82.8 billion and its business banking loan portfolio was up 4% to $11.4 billion.

Macquarie CEO Shemara Wikramanayake said the results were a “record quarter” but added the team remained cautious with a conservative approach to capital. The group has a capital surplus of $11.5 billion.

“We continue to maintain a cautious stance, with a conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity that positions us well to respond to the current environment.

That was a stance she repeated in a tele conference with analysts to discuss the update.

“More broadly, we remain well positioned over the medium term, based on our deep expertise in major markets, a diversified and adaptable mix of strong businesses, an ongoing program to identify cost-saving initiatives and efficiency, a strong and conservative balance sheet and a proven risk management framework and culture.”

Macquarie doesn’t publish earnings figures in its quarterly updates.

 

 

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

A2B Australia Smelling a Bit Rank

Suncorp Jumps 5% Despite Claims Rise, Div Cut

Stoic Trumps Skeptic in Latest NAB Survey

Sponsored Research – Getting the Magnis Facts Straight

FAANGs Remain the Engine Room of the Nasdaq-100

The Too Big Australian