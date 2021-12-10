The Week that Was – December 6-10, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 6 December, 2021

Long Term, Gold Suits All; but What About Now?

To see if gold price trends are favorable now, Corporate Connect analyst Lawrence Grech turns to some more contemporary drivers of gold supply and demand.

Tuesday 7 December, 2021

Metcash Interim Checks All the Boxes

Metcash shares leapt more than 7% yesterday in a strong thumbs up to the solid interim result and higher dividend from the supermarkets, hardware and liquor group.

Bid Now, Squabble Later for Afterpay

Afterpay shares fell again yesterday after the company revealed it would push ahead with a meeting regarding the takeover by Block without approval from a major shareholder.

Market Murmurs: SIG, BLD

Here are a couple of snippets in a weird old start to the week for the ASX from medical group Sigma Healthcare (ASX: SIG) and buidlng materials major Boral (ASX: BLD).

Bapcor Shifts CEO Exit into Overdrive

The departure of Bapcor CEO Darryl Abotomey has turned toxic and he is out the door with immediate effect rather than early next year, as originally planned.

An Active Bet on Emissions Reductions in Energy Sector

ClearBridge Investments’ Sam Peters explains why his firm sees opportunity in the energy sector where it believes it is possible to witness adaptive change and be rewarded for it.

China Trying to Both Light and Put Out Fires

The stuttering Chinese economy and property sector in particular has forced the country’s central bank to cut its reserve requirement for banks for a second time this year.

Wednesday 8 December, 2021

RBA Remains Resolute, Rates and QE Unchanged

The RBA ends 2021 with its key interest rate steady on 0.10% and no sign of any change soon, despite continuing suggestions that it will be forced by rising inflation to boost rates.

No Sand in the Works as OSH Holders Endorse Bid

Oil Search shareholders overwhelmingly endorsed the marriage to Santos yesterday, putting the lie to all the media stories about how some would try to vote it down.

BoQ Ahead of the Curve Despite Margin Squeeze

Bank of Queensland (ASX: BOQ) remains upbeat despite ongoing margin pressure arising from the continuing low level of official interest rates.

IAG Reaffirms Margin and Premium Guidance

Tuesday’s trading session saw something of a rarity: an update from Insurance Australia Group (ASX: IAG) that didn’t result in the company’s shares being sold off.

Commodities Rebound Helps China Trade Numbers

Chinese commodity imports were the strongest across the board for 2021, helping the country’s November trade numbers offset other domestic pressures.

What You Need to Know About Equity Markets in 2022

Along with Nick Kirrage, co-head of the Global Value team, Schroders Head of Australian Equities Martin Conlon discusses 5 notable investment themes for equities in 2022.

Thursday 9 December, 2021

Oz Operations Central to Future for Newmont

It was hardly a convincing upgrade for 2022 from Newmont Corp, the world’s biggest gold miner, but a good portion of it will be powered by its mines in Australia.

Oracle Deal Augurs Well for Nickel Mines

Nickel Mines has finalised plans to buy a 70% stake in the Indonesian Oracle Nickel project in a partnership that will see a substantial rise in the amount of nickel it produces.

Market Tells Woodside it Looks Good in Green

The market liked what it heard from Woodside Petroleum on Wednesday about the headline $5 billion spend figure earmarked for its green ambitions in future years.

The Australian Economy in 2022

Frank Uhlenbruch, Investment Strategist in Janus Henderson’s Australian Fixed Interest team, discusses the key events of 2021 and what to expect in the year ahead.

Net Zero: The New North Star

Stephanie Maier from GAM Investments discusses the increased commitment to tackling climate change following COP26 as it becomes clear immediate action is imperative.

Variants Could Extend Growth Curve for Vaccine Makers

The need to safeguard the health of large populations continues to create opportunities that leverage the innovation of biopharmaceutical and lifescience tools manufacturers.

EBOS Goes to Market to Fund Expansion

NZ healthcare and pet food group EBOS is buying medical devices business Lifehealthcare, and is asking shareholders to meet a good chunk of the cost via a capital raising.

One Final Royal Commission Whack by ASIC

In its final legal action resulting from the 2019 Royal Commission, ASIC has launched legal action against ANZ Bank after it failed to pass on financial benefits to clients.

Friday 10 December, 2021

China off to NEVerland as Sales Boom Continues

China’s sales of new-energy vehicles (NEVs) are headed for an all-time high of more than 3.2 million in 2021 after another solid month of sales in November.

Late Run of Green Lights at the ACCC

Was it clean-up day at the ACCC yesterday or a belated Black Friday sale, with three corporate deals given the green light after hanging round for a while?

Vegie Shortage Stirs Up Chinese Inflation

Soaring vegetable prices drove China’s consumer price inflation sharply higher in November just as producer prices showed signs of plateauing.

2022 Fidelity Outlook: Global Equities

James Abela and Maroun Younes, Portfolio Managers of Fidelity’s Future Leaders strategies, break down their outlook for global equity markets in 2022.

Relying on Outdated Perceptions: Big mistake. Huge

The reality is private equity investing is not the ‘baddie’ Hollywood has simplistically fashioned over the years. It’s the ‘goodie’. VanEck’s Cameron McCormack explains why.

5 Defensive Asset Allocation Ideas for 2022

Schroders’ Stuart Dear and Mihkel Kase discuss 5 defensive asset allocation themes for investors in 2022.

Westpac Extends Buyback in Face of Price Slump

The sharp slide in the Westpac share price has forced it to alter the terms of its $3.5 billion buyback to cover the possibility that it will buy more shares than originally planned.