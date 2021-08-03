Broker News

August 3, 2021

ORG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Very soft guidance for FY22 Energy Markets earnings (EBITDA) and $2.5bn of non-cash charges overshadowed a solid June quarter result from APLNG, in the opinion of UBS. The guidance is estimated to imply a -47% fall at the midpoint year-on-year.

The broker’s prior forecast expected a -30% fall and factored in lower electricity prices and higher gas procurement costs. This is considered due to failing to hedge exposure to high coal prices, which have risen 70% since May.

Hence, the analyst cuts FY22 Energy Markets earnings by a further -21% to $539m, while at the same time noting FY23 Energy Markets guidance points to a solid recovery from FY22. UBS lowers its price target to $4.75 from $5.15 and retains its Buy rating.

Sector: Energy.

 

Target price is $4.75.Current Price is $4.25. Difference: $0.50 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ORG meets the UBS target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

JHG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

RCW – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BUB – Citi rates the stock as Sell

SDF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

NAB – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ALQ – UBS rates the stock as Neutral