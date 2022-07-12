Broker News

July 12, 2022

CNU – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

A continuation of recent trends for Chorus in the fourth quarter, with the company reporting growth in fibre connections largely offset reductions in copper connections. Macquarie notes fibre connections increased by 20,000 in the quarter, now accounting for 74% of total connections.

The company also released planned tiered pricing changes, set to come into effect in October, which will see a 5.49% increase applied to all fibre services, as well as a 3.6% increase to its 1 gigabit per second tier.

The Neutral rating and target price of $7.61 are retained.

Sector: Telecommunication Services.

 

Current Price is $6.56. Target price not assessed.

 

 

