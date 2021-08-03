JHG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Earnings upgrades provide scope for further multiple upside, Macquarie suggests. The broker notes flow momentum has improved slightly while, on an underlying basis, adjusted operating income was $269.3m, well ahead of expectations.

Equities were the main drag during the quarter while multi-asset and alternatives provided a positive offset. Outperform maintained. Target rises to $63.50 from $56.00.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $63.50.Current Price is $57.05. Difference: $6.45 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If JHG meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).