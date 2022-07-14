Broker News

July 14, 2022

Z1P – ZIP CO LIMITED UBS rates the stock as Sell

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Zip Co will pay an -$11m break fee to terminate the proposed acquisition of Sezzle Inc ((SZL)). In UBS’s opinion, considerable uncertainty remains and the Sell rating and $0.45 target price are unchanged.

The broker’s base case continues to assume losses over the next three years though near term cash burn should improve without Sezzle. It’s thought Zip Co need to be more transparent and regular in updating the market on the path to profitability.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $0.45.Current Price is $1.21. Difference: ($0.76) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If Z1P meets the UBS target it will return approximately -169% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ORG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

KAR – Morgans rates the stock as Add

CNU – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

EML – UBS rates the stock as Buy

LOV – Morgans rates the stock as Add

SBM – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform