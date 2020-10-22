SBM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

September quarter production was solid and in line with budget, Credit Suisse observes. FY21 forecasts for 370-410,000 ounces are unchanged.

However, the broker was disappointed with the performance at Gwalia, albeit this is insignificant in the context of the long-term opportunity.

The main catalyst for the short term is a strategy update in late November/early December to define Gwalia’s optimisation and life-of-mine plan. Outperform rating and $4.40 target retained.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $4.40.Current Price is $2.92. Difference: $1.48 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SBM meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 34% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).