Broker News

October 22, 2020

SBM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

September quarter production was solid and in line with budget, Credit Suisse observes. FY21 forecasts for 370-410,000 ounces are unchanged.

However, the broker was disappointed with the performance at Gwalia, albeit this is insignificant in the context of the long-term opportunity.

The main catalyst for the short term is a strategy update in late November/early December to define Gwalia’s optimisation and life-of-mine plan. Outperform rating and $4.40 target retained.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $4.40.Current Price is $2.92. Difference: $1.48 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SBM meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 34% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ALX – Morgans rates the stock as Upgrade to Add from Hold

KLL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

WOW – Citi rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral

VMY – Morgans rates the stock as Add

CMM – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

CSL – UBS rates the stock as Buy