Airlie Portfolio Manager, Emma Fisher, discusses where the team sees value in 2020 and puts a spotlight on stocks including Mineral Resources, Suncorp and CSL. Emma also outlines where the fund is positioned in relation to the retail sector and in particular their holdings in Premier Investments and Nick Scali. With Westpac under pressure following the Austrac scandal, Emma discusses their view on Westpac and the bank industry as a whole.