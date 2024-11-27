FNN Content / Shares / Video

November 27, 2024

Syenta Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

Syenta, a company founded on technology developed from research at the Australian National University, focuses on revolutionising semiconductor chip manufacturing.

The company's proprietary method, called localised electrochemical modelling, accelerates the advanced packaging process, crucial for high-performance chips used in IoT, AI, and 6G technologies.

Unlike traditional photolithography, which is slow and costly, Syenta's process combines patterning and deposition into a single step, drastically reducing production time from hours to seconds.

This breakthrough increases efficiency by over 60%, eliminates the need for expensive photolithography infrastructure, and offers a more sustainable, circular manufacturing process.

With partnerships with leading firms like Applied Materials and Quantum Brilliance, Syenta is poised to deliver its products to customers by 2026.

The company is also expanding its presence globally, focusing on key markets like Taiwan and Singapore, as it prepares to lead the next wave of semiconductor innovation driven by quantum and AI technologies.

