November 27, 2024

Calumino Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

Calumino, founded in 2014 in Sydney, specialises in providing affordable, intelligent infrared sensing technology.

The company has developed a unique sensor platform based on micro-optical mechanical systems (MEMS), a subset of semiconductor technology.

Unlike traditional infrared sensors, which are either low-resolution and inexpensive or high-quality and costly, Calumino’s sensors offer military-grade performance at a significantly lower price point.

The company's first-generation sensor is priced at $50, with plans to reduce costs further over the next few years.

Calumino’s technology is used in various applications, including commercial real estate for energy-saving purposes, such as optimising lighting and HVAC systems.

It also has potential in thermal mapping for preventive maintenance of electrical equipment.

By integrating artificial intelligence and offering low-cost, scalable infrared sensing, Calumino aims to make thermal sensing ubiquitous, replacing traditional security systems and smoke detectors in homes, as well as enhancing industries like data centres and electrical monitoring.

