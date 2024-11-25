FNN Content / Shares / Video

November 25, 2024

Silex Systems (ASX:SLX) Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

Silex Systems (ASX:SLX) specialises in laser isotope enrichment technology. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.2bn and is headquartered in Lucas Heights, Australia, where it also operates its major projects.

Silex's flagship initiative focuses on enriching uranium for nuclear fuel production, essential for the operation of today's nuclear reactors. Amid geopolitical disruptions, such as the Ukraine conflict, Silex has formed a joint venture with Chemical Corporation in Canada to secure and expand the nuclear fuel supply chain, particularly for small modular reactors.

In addition to nuclear energy, Silex is pioneering advancements in quantum computing. Partnering with Silicon Quantum Computing, Silex is using its laser technology to enrich silicon-28, a critical material for quantum computing applications. This effort is driven by the global demand for quantum computing.

