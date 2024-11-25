FNN Content / Shares / Video

November 25, 2024

BluGlass (ASX:BLG) Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

BluGlass (ASX:BLG) focuses on gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors, which emit visible light, unlike traditional semiconductors. These GaN lasers enable advancements in various sectors, including quantum computing, biotech and defence, by leveraging visible light for data transmission.

Recent successes include securing a $1.2m agreement for single-frequency laser development, contributing to a projected $5bn market by 2030.

The company has also partnered with Applied Energetics to integrate high-performance lasers into national security and commercial applications.

They are pioneering photonic integrated circuits, enabling smaller and more efficient quantum computing solutions.

The company's technologies are also being applied in precision sensing, medical diagnostics and undersea communications. The company's approach stands out in the marketplace by offering customisable, high-performance solutions for niche applications, especially where large competitors focus on mass-produced LEDs.

As of fiscal year 2024, the company saw a record income and continued success, highlighting the growing demand for innovative solutions in quantum sensing and related fields.

