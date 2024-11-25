Adisyn (ASX:AI1) Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

2D Generation, which Adisyn (ASX:AI1) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire, is revolutionising semiconductor technology by integrating graphene into chip design. The company focuses on using graphene, a two-dimensional material, to solve the interconnect problem in advanced semiconductors.

Graphene, known for its extraordinary conductivity and strength, is ideal for replacing traditional copper and aluminium in chip connections. However, industry challenges arise in growing graphene at the necessary temperatures.

2D Generation overcomes this problem with a low-temperature method to grow graphene directly on wafers, maintaining its exceptional properties. This breakthrough enables smaller, more efficient chips and supports the next generation of semiconductors at 2nm and beyond.

2D Generation's innovative technology has caught the attention of major industry players like IMEC and Nvidia, leading to collaboration on cutting-edge projects in AI and data centre chips.