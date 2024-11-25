FNN Content / Shares / Video

November 25, 2024

Adisyn (ASX:AI1) Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

2D Generation, which Adisyn (ASX:AI1) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire, is revolutionising semiconductor technology by integrating graphene into chip design. The company focuses on using graphene, a two-dimensional material, to solve the interconnect problem in advanced semiconductors.

Graphene, known for its extraordinary conductivity and strength, is ideal for replacing traditional copper and aluminium in chip connections. However, industry challenges arise in growing graphene at the necessary temperatures.

2D Generation overcomes this problem with a low-temperature method to grow graphene directly on wafers, maintaining its exceptional properties. This breakthrough enables smaller, more efficient chips and supports the next generation of semiconductors at 2nm and beyond.

2D Generation's innovative technology has caught the attention of major industry players like IMEC and Nvidia, leading to collaboration on cutting-edge projects in AI and data centre chips.

RELATED COMPANIESTagged

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Weebit Nano (ASX:WBT) Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

Silex Systems (ASX:SLX) Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

BluGlass (ASX:BLG) Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

Archer Materials (ASX:AXE) Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

Engine trouble doesn’t clip Air New Zealand’s wings

Novonix signs five-year supply deal with Volkswagen’s PowerCo