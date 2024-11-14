FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

November 14, 2024

Hot Stocks: Midway, BluGlass, Minbos Resources

By Abbey Phillipps

 

Midway Limited (ASX:MWY) has entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed (SID) with RCM BidCo Pty Ltd, an entity controlled by River Capital Pty Ltd, for the acquisition of all Midway shares. Under the proposed scheme, if approved, Midway shareholders will receive $1.19 per share in cash, which includes a partially franked special dividend of $0.38 per share. Shares are trading

BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG) has secured a US$1.925 million (AU$2.9 million) contract with North Carolina State University for visible laser development as part of the US Department of Defense’s CLAWS Hub. This hub, funded by the CHIPS and Science Act, is part of the US$2B Microelectronics Commons program, aimed at advancing next-gen defense and dual-use technologies. Shares are trading

Minbos Resources (ASX:MNB) has secured a US$10 million investment from the FSDEA to fund Phase-1 of the Cabinda Phosphate Project. The funds will go to Minbos's subsidiary, Phobos Ltd, ensuring no shareholder dilution. The investment will cover infrastructure work, including earthworks, roads, and drainage, with construction starting soon. Shares are trading

 

