China makes waves with offshore solar project

China has taken a step forward in renewable energy, launching the world's first gigawatt-scale offshore solar photovoltaic project.

Situated 8km off the coast of Dongying City in Shandong Province, this sprawling facility spans over 1,223 hectares. It is designed to generate approximately 1.78 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to power nearly 2.67 million households. The project’s developer, a unit of China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy), which is a state-owned company, confirmed that the initial batch of solar units successfully connected to the grid on Wednesday.

The Dongying project represents a pioneering feat in offshore solar technology, employing large-scale steel truss platforms as foundations. This structure supports 2,934 photovoltaic platforms, marking the first use of 66-kilovolt offshore-to-onshore transmission lines in China, boosting capacity at a reduced cost. The power generated here will not only reduce carbon emissions by 1.34 million tonnes per year but also save the equivalent of 503,800 tonnes of standard coal.

China currently leads the world in renewable energy capacity, with over 700 gigawatts of solar. Shandong alone has plans for more than 11 gigawatts of offshore solar installations by 2025, aiming to reach 42 gigawatts in the long term.