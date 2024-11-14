Economics / FNN Content

November 14, 2024

China makes waves with offshore solar project

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

China has taken a step forward in renewable energy, launching the world's first gigawatt-scale offshore solar photovoltaic project.

Situated 8km off the coast of Dongying City in Shandong Province, this sprawling facility spans over 1,223 hectares. It is designed to generate approximately 1.78 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to power nearly 2.67 million households. The project’s developer, a unit of China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy), which is a state-owned company, confirmed that the initial batch of solar units successfully connected to the grid on Wednesday.

The Dongying project represents a pioneering feat in offshore solar technology, employing large-scale steel truss platforms as foundations. This structure supports 2,934 photovoltaic platforms, marking the first use of 66-kilovolt offshore-to-onshore transmission lines in China, boosting capacity at a reduced cost. The power generated here will not only reduce carbon emissions by 1.34 million tonnes per year but also save the equivalent of 503,800 tonnes of standard coal.

China currently leads the world in renewable energy capacity, with over 700 gigawatts of solar. Shandong alone has plans for more than 11 gigawatts of offshore solar installations by 2025, aiming to reach 42 gigawatts in the long term.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Cbus faces Senate grilling

Weight loss drugs, supercomputers, sovereign AI and Denmark

Shell wins Dutch court battle over emissions targets

Alibaba launches AI search tool for small businesses

Tesla’s stock soars as Musk-Trump alliance drives investor optimism

Five ways to turn down the noise, stay focussed (and survive Trump)