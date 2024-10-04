FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

October 4, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Platina Resources, Solstice Minerals, AdAlta

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

To register for today's webinar click here.

Platina Resources Limited (ASX:PGM) has confirmed two gold intersections at its Challa Gold Project in Western Australia, including 12m at 0.66g/t Au from aircore hole CHAC0155. The findings suggest potential mineralisation along a 17km stretch, prompting plans for further drilling and detailed assays. Shares are trading flat at 2.1 cents.

Solstice Minerals Limited (ASX:SLS) is ramping up gold drilling at its Bunjarra and Bluetooth projects, with preparations for aircore drilling to refine future RC drilling. Additionally, samples from recent aircore drilling at Edjudina Range and Cosmo are in the lab, and the company anticipates reporting significant results soon. Shares are trading 2.33 per cent higher at 22 cents.

AdAlta Limited (ASX:1AD) has received a $1.77 million Research and Development Tax Incentive (RDTI) refund for FY2024, allowing full repayment of its $1.40 million Treasury Corporation of Victoria loan. This refund will enhance AdAlta's cash balance by $0.37 million, significantly strengthening its financial position. Shares are flat at 1.85 cents.

 

About Abbey Phillipps

View more articles by Abbey Phillipps →

More Related Articles

ASX down 1.1%: All sectors lower except Energy

Energy sector shines despite broader market losses

Tesla maintains EV lead despite sales dip

Westpac sells auto finance unit to Resimac

September car sales down 12.4%

Stocks of the Hour: Chariot Corp, Island Pharmaceuticals, Golden Mile Resources