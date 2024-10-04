FNN Content / Shares / Video / Webinars

October 4, 2024

Sky Metals (ASX:SKY) – Webinar Presentation

Oliver Davies – Managing Director – Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) owns 100% of the Tallebung Project in New South Wales and is committed to adding value through the application of modern exploration techniques at this high-quality tin project.

