FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

September 30, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Australian Rare Earths, Burley Minerals, Trigg Minerals

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

Australian Rare Earths (ASX:AR3) has significantly expanded its Koppamurra MRE, increasing it by 27% overall and by 70% in higher-grade subsets. This positive development strengthens the company's position as a potential major supplier of critical rare earths. Shares are trading 38.30 per cent higher 13 cents.

Burley Minerals (ASX:BUR) has successfully acquired Exploration License, known as the Cane Bore Iron Project, within the world-renowned Pilbara Province of WA. Conveniently situated less than 100 kilometers from the export Port of Onslow, Cane Bore offers significant potential for iron ore exploration and development. Shares are trading 39.62 per cent higher at 7.4 cents.

Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG) has acquired the Achilles project, which includes the high-grade and high-tonnage Wild Cattle Creek (WCC) Antimony Deposit. Historical exploration results have demonstrated the deposit's rich antimony mineralisation. With a resource estimate of 610 kilotons at 2.56% antimony, the WCC deposit represents a significant addition to Trigg's portfolio and positions the company as a major player in the antimony market. Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 3.6 cents.  

About Abbey Phillipps

View more articles by Abbey Phillipps →

More Related Articles

Chinese stocks surge: Strongest week since 2008 amid $114 billion stimulus

Steel sector boost: Iron ore hits $102.85 per tonne

Dow Jones hits record high amid positive inflation data

Gold and silver prices retreat but end week with gains amid Fed rate cut hopes

Global oil prices decline amid rising supply concerns

Wall Street fumbles amidst global market rally