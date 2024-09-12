FNN Content / Funds / Video / Weekly Wrap

September 12, 2024

APRA proposes major changes to the future of bank capital structures

By Paul Sanger | More Articles by Paul Sanger

 

Nicholas Chaplin, Director & Portfolio Manager of Seed Funds Management, critiques APRA's proposal to phase out Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, suggesting it could undermine the stability of Australian banks and leave retail investors exposed. 

Topics discussed include:

  • APRA's proposal
  • Current issues with AT1 instruments
  • The Australian context
  • Transition timeline
  • Impact on banks, large and small
  • Impact on banking stability
  • Impact on retail investors
  • Alternative solutions
  • Market reaction

About Paul Sanger

Investment Banking Executive with over 30 years of experience focused on global capital markets. He is the former Managing Director and Head of Distribution and Corporate access (Asia) for Citi, where he managed and maintained a team of over 350 financial market professionals across 10 countries in public capital markets. Paul has a long background dealing with the senior management of listed and unlisted corporations on public market strategy and has extensive experience in the entire lifespan of a publicly listed entity, including IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, asset purchases and sales, restructures and capital raises. He is a proven leader and business strategist with an intimate knowledge of financial markets and corporate governance issues.

