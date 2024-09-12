APRA proposes major changes to the future of bank capital structures

Nicholas Chaplin, Director & Portfolio Manager of Seed Funds Management, critiques APRA's proposal to phase out Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, suggesting it could undermine the stability of Australian banks and leave retail investors exposed.
Topics discussed include:
- APRA's proposal
- Current issues with AT1 instruments
- The Australian context
- Transition timeline
- Impact on banks, large and small
- Impact on banking stability
- Impact on retail investors
- Alternative solutions
- Market reaction