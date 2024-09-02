Economics / FNN Content

September 2, 2024

Chinese iron ore inventories continue to rise

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Iron ore prices concluded a challenging August slightly above $100 per tonne in Singapore but appeared quite battered.

Despite a modest increase of approximately 27 US cents during the month, prices also dipped to around $US92 per tonne.

62 Fe ore finished the month at $US100.90 per tonne on the SGX trading platform in Singapore, compared to $US100.63 per tonne at the end of July.

Chinese iron ore inventories, already at multi-year highs, provided no relief and, in fact, grew.

The weekly Mysteel survey of stocks at China's 45 largest ports revealed a significant increase last week, following four weeks of small but steady declines.

Mysteel reported that total inventories of imported iron ore stockpiled at China's major 45 ports surged by 3.4 million tonnes, or 2.3%, last week from the previous week, reaching 153.7 million tonnes as of August 29.

This marked the highest level since April 2022.

Contributing to the substantial week-over-week increase in stocks were the rise in vessel cargo unloading and slower ore outflows from these ports to end users.

Mysteel noted that the pace of ship arrivals accelerated last week, with the total volume expanding by 2.2 million tonnes, or 9.3%, week-over-week to 25.7 million tonnes. Conversely, as of August 29, there were 98 iron ore vessels queuing at the berths of these ports awaiting unloading, 10 fewer than a week earlier.

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

Inflation data boosts gold outlook

Is the gold rally here to stay?

Is the oil market stuck in a rut?

RBA faces tough decisions amidst weak GDP and rising inflation

Inflation eases, central banks hint at rate cuts

China’s manufacturing slump continues