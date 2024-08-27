ASX down 0.04% near noon following mixed session on Wall Street

The Australian sharemarket has seen a modest decrease and at 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.04 per cent lower at 8,080.90, following a mixed session on Wall Street where investors weighed earnings reports from major Australian companies. Despite declines in six of the index’s 11 sectors, significant gains in energy and mining stocks, fuelled by a spike in oil and iron ore prices, helped offset losses. Key performers included Woodside, BHP, and Coles, each reporting stronger-than-expected results, while the biggest decliners were Johns Lyng Group, Lovisa, and Zip, each facing setbacks despite varying financial outcomes. Other notable movements included a decline in Guzman y Gomez shares due to deeper fiscal losses and a rise in Austal shares following the resolution of accounting issues.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 6 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Energy, up 3.16 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Discretionary, down 0.94 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS), trading 4.62 per cent higher at $27.60. It is followed by shares in Worley (ASX:WOR) and Coles Group (ASX:COL).

The worst-performing large cap is Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN), trading 3.4 per cent lower at $11.92. It is followed by shares in Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) and Netwealth Group (ASX:NWL).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2548.10 an ounce.

Iron ore is 4.3 per cent higher at US$100.10 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 2.52 per cent rise.

One Australian dollar is buying 67.74 US cents.