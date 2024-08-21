ASX closed 0.16% higher: WiseTech surges on profit increase

At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.16 per cent higher at 8,010.50.

The Australian share market exhibited a mixed performance today, reflecting the interplay of various economic factors. While a late surge in mining stocks and a strong showing from the technology sector provided a positive impetus, the energy sector faced headwinds, dampening overall sentiment.

A key driver of the market's resilience was the strong earnings reports delivered by several prominent companies. WiseTech Global, a leading freight software provider, saw its shares soar by 18% after announcing a substantial increase in profits. Brambles, a major pallet manufacturer, also impressed investors with its earnings results, outperforming market expectations.

Futures

The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 44 points.

The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 4.75 points.

The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 15.25 points.

The SPI futures are up 25 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector was Information Technology, up 5.3 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Energy, down 1.85 per cent.

The best-performing large cap was WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), closing 18.36 per cent higher at $111.71. It was followed by shares in Brambles (ASX:BXB) and Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC).

The worst-performing large cap was Santos (ASX:STO), closing 4.35 per cent lower at $7.48. It was followed by shares in Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) and Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has lost 0.29 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 1.08 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.33 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2,550.90 an ounce.

Iron ore is 0.7 per cent higher at US$95.10 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 3.73 per cent rise.

Light crude is trading $0.22 lower at US$73.82 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 67.41 US cents.