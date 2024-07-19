FNN Content / Markets

July 19, 2024

ASX down 1.23% near noon: Commodity prices for iron ore, gold, and copper falls

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 1.23 per cent lower at 7,938.90, due to losses in the banking, mining, and technology sectors.

On Wall Street, both the Dow and Nasdaq experienced declines, while Netflix's shares remained stable after reporting a 44% profit increase and over 8 million new subscribers.

Commodity prices for iron ore, gold, and copper fell overnight, impacting the local market, with notable declines in Newmont and Evolution Mining. ANZ Bank attributed the market's woes to weaker Chinese economic data, including slower GDP growth and reduced property investment.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 99 points.

Best and worst performers

All sectors are in the red. The sector with the fewest losses is Telecommunication Services, down 0.04 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 2.14 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY), trading 3.44 per cent higher at $6.32. It is followed by shares in TechnologyOne (ASX:TNE) and Medibank Private (ASX:MPL).

The worst-performing large cap is Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN), trading 4.28 per cent lower at $3.92. It is followed by shares in Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) and Cochlear (ASX:COH).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2,428.30 an ounce.

Iron ore is 0.3 per cent higher at US$105.30 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.2 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 67.00 US cents.

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

View more articles by Peter Milios →

More Related Articles

Arovella Therapeutics (ASX:ALA) – Webinar Presentation

QX Resources (ASX:QXR) – Webinar Presentation

Findi (ASX:FND) – Webinar Presentation

The Last Word: Episode 1

Shares down, US election, Global rates, China’s plenum, Aus jobs

Droneshield’s CEO on surging share price and expanding global markets