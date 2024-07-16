FNN Content / Markets

July 16, 2024

ASX closes down 0.2%: Materials is worst performer

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

On Tuesday, the Australian sharemarket ended a three-day winning streak by dropping slightly below the significant 8000-point mark achieved in the previous session. The S&P/ASX 200, a key benchmark, closed down 18.3 points or 0.2 per cent at 7999.3 points. This decline occurred despite gains seen on Wall Street, as investors in the US remained cautious about the potential for a third interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Futures

The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 23 points.

The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 6.75 points.

The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 44.25 points.

The SPI futures are down 23 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector was REITs, up 0.72 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Materials, down 0.92 per cent.

The best-performing large cap was Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY), closing 4.49 per cent higher at $6.28. It was followed by shares in Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) and GQG Partners (ASX:GQG).

The worst-performing large cap was Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL), closing 3.26 per cent lower at $51.91. It was followed by shares in Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) and Harvey Norman Holdings (ASX:HVN).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has gained 0.20 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 1.38 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.40 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2,436.40 an ounce.

Iron ore is 0.7 per cent higher at US$108.75 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.4 per cent fall.

Light crude is trading $0.57 lower at US$81.32 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 67.37 US cents.

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

View more articles by Peter Milios →

More Related Articles

Rio Tinto’s busy Tuesday: Production highlights, project updates, and emergency response

Stocks of the Hour: Stelar Metals, Osteopore, Power Minerals

Dow hits new record as rotation into smaller companies continues

Powell indicates a cut in rates may come sooner than expected

Burberry global sales slump 20% over the last quarter

Musk sidetracked by Politics as Tesla market share continues to fall