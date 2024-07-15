Star faces another embarrassment

Yet another hard-luck story emerges from the annals of corporate Australia: Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR) and its casinos in Sydney, the Gold Coast, and Brisbane.

Amidst fines, regulatory issues, AUSTRAC investigations, missteps by former managers, and the previous board's follies—not to mention gambling controversies and doubts about its future—the company was forced to disclose another embarrassment on Monday. The poker machines in its three casino complexes have been switched off due to a technical upgrade gone awry, with no immediate fix in sight.

The problem surfaced just two days ago—on Saturday, to be precise. Star had been in the process of upgrading the technology in the poker machines and their associated systems in preparation for the introduction of cashless gaming.

According to Star, "certain systems" experienced disruptions during this upgrade, identified during post-upgrade testing. As a result, the decision was made to power down all Electronic Gaming Machines and Electronic Table Games across Star’s three properties from 10:00 PM on July 13, 2024, until the issue is resolved.

"The Star made this decision to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and to uphold the company’s commitment to safer gambling procedures."

The company stated that it is collaborating closely with its external provider, Konami, "to promptly address these operational issues and will provide further updates once operations return to normal." Meanwhile, Star clarified that the casinos remain open for table games, entertainment, and dining.

In a separate statement following an earlier announcement to the ASX regarding positive news, the company declared:

"The Star Entertainment Group Limited announced the proposed appointments of Mr. Neale O’Connell as Interim Group Chief Financial Officer of The Star on March 22, 2024, and Ms. Janelle Campbell as Chief Executive Officer of The Star Sydney on January 25, 2024.

"The Star is pleased to confirm that all necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained for both Mr. O’Connell and Ms. Campbell. Ms. Campbell will now join the board of The Star Sydney."

This version corrects grammar errors, improves clarity, and ensures proper punctuation throughout the text.