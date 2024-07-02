FNN Content / Shares

July 2, 2024

CEO steps down from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

In a surprise announcement, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) has announced that CEO Marnie Baker is stepping down after 35 years with the bank, the last six as CEO. She will be replaced by the bank's current Chief Customer Officer, Richard Fennell, at the end of August.

Fennell has served as the bank's Chief Customer Officer for consumer banking since 2018, having joined in 2007. He will assume the top job starting August 31.

“Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is a unique institution that plays an important role in providing Australian banking consumers with a genuine and compelling alternative to the majors,” Mr. Fennell said in a statement. “I am grateful for the transformation work Marnie has driven to create strong foundations for the bank, and I am proud to accept the responsibility for leading Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and ensuring its future success.”

“Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is in a position of strength, and Richard is well-placed to lead the next phase of our sustainable growth agenda for the benefit of our customers, our shareholders, our people, and our communities,” according to a statement from the bank’s Chair, Vicky Carter. She paid tribute to Ms. Baker's leadership through COVID, frequent natural disasters, and record low interest rates.

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

Zeekr sets new records in China’s EV market

ANZ sanctioned for charging fees to deceased estates

Should we be worried about poor market breadth?

ASX closes 0.4% lower: Interest rate concerns loom

Liontown secures strategic partnership to deliver long-term funding

2023-24 saw strong investment returns again but can it continue?